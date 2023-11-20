Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

| Source: Dividend Select 15 Corp. Dividend Select 15 Corp.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.04733 per Equity share. The distribution is payable December 8, 2023 to shareholders on record as of November 30, 2023.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on November 30, 2023 will receive a dividend of $0.04733 per share based on the VWAP of $5.68 payable on December 8, 2023. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $10.08 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

 Great West Lifeco Inc.TELUS Corporation
Bank of MontrealLoblaw Companies LimitedThe Bank of Nova Scotia
BCE Inc.National Bank of CanadaThe Toronto-Dominion Bank
CIBCOvintiv Inc.Thomson Reuters Corporation
CI Financial Corp.Power Corporation of CanadaTMX Group Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc.Royal Bank of CanadaTransAlta Corporation
Enbridge Inc.Sun Life Financial Inc.TC Energy Corporation


Distribution Details
 
Equity Share (DS)

$0.04733
Record Date:

November 30, 2023
Payable Date:

December 8, 2023


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443dividendselect15.cominfo@quadravest.com