Lumos Pharma Announces Participation in the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in November

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference being held November 28th – 30th in New York City. Lumos Pharma management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the conference.



Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference: November 28th – 30th

Title: Lumos Pharma Fireside Chat Date/Time: November 30th at 2:30 PM EST Webcast Link: Register here

The webcast can also be found on the Company’s website under Events & Presentations in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days thereafter. Please contact your Piper Sandler salesperson or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the ~$3.4B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller

Lumos Pharma Investor Relations

512-792-5454

ir@lumos-pharma.com



