Adeia to Participate in Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit on November 28

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) today announced that Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer, and Keith Jones, chief financial officer, will participate in the Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The “fireside chat” will begin at approximately 4:30pm ET and will be available as a webcast on the Investor Relations section of Adeia’s website at Events & Presentations | Adeia Inc. and at the link below. A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.



Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit

Date: November 28, 2023 Time: 4:30pm ET Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA Presentation format: Fireside chat Presentation Link: Webcast

About Adeia Inc.



Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

