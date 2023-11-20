U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture Strengthen Partnership to Create Jobs and Economic Growth in Rural America

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, announced today that the SBA is strengthening its longstanding partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to create jobs and expand access to new and better market opportunities for people in rural America.

“Rural small businesses strengthen local economies – creating jobs and serving communities,” said Administrator Guzman. “The SBA’s partnership with USDA will build upon the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to investing in underserved rural Americans and providing the needed resources to help them start and grow their businesses to advance our economy and global competitiveness.

Through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed today, the SBA and USDA are committing to increase investments in small and underserved communities to help grow the rural economy and create good-paying jobs for people nationwide.

The agencies are also committing to expand opportunities for rural technical assistance providers, entrepreneurs and small business owners. They will also provide resources to help rural businesses compete in both domestic and international markets.

As part of the MOU, the agencies may work together to:

Provide joint trainings, technical assistance and mentorship opportunities for rural small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Help agricultural producers and small businesses identify ways to export their products around the world.

Expand collaboration between the SBA’s Resource Partners Network and USDA’s Rural Partners Network.

Cross-promote programs that support rural businesses and socially disadvantaged communities, and more.

For more information, see the full MOU.

