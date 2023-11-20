Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Verve Therapeutics, Inc. ("Verve" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:VERV) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Verve stock.

The investigation is centered on determining whether the Company released false and/or misleading statements or neglected to disclose important information that could impact investors. Verve has become the subject of a MarketWatch report that was published on November 13, 2023. According to the report, the Company's shares experienced a significant decline of 40% during premarket trading on Monday. This decline followed the release of early-stage clinical trial data on the Company's experimental gene-editing treatment for high cholesterol, which was disclosed by the Company on the preceding Sunday. The report goes on to state that the results from Verve's trials "failed to meet the high expectations that were built up leading into the data release," as noted by analysts from Leerink Partners in a commentary provided on Monday.

