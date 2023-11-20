Ultragenyx to Participate at Investor Conferences in November

6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx on November 28 in Miami

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases, today announced that management, will participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

Tuesday, November 28, 2023, management will host 1x1 meetings.



Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 10:00am, Emil Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and President, will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.



About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

