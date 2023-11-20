Connect Biopharma to Announce Long-Term Data from the China Pivotal Trial of Rademikibart in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis on November 21, 2023

SAN DIEGO, CA and TAICANG, China, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced that it will announce topline results from the Stage 2 (maintenance period) of its China pivotal trial evaluating rademikibart’s efficacy and safety in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, prior to market open. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the trial results.



Conference Call and Webcast Presentation

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Toll Free: 1-877-407-0784

International: 1-201-689-8560

Conference ID: 13742753

Webcast Presentation: Click Here

A replay of the webcast and accompanying presentation will be available following the event on the Presentations, Events & News page of the Investors section of the Connect Biopharma website.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Connect Biopharma is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying its expertise in T cell biology and deep knowledge of the drug discovery industry to develop innovative therapies to treat chronic inflammatory diseases with the goal of improving the lives of millions of those affected around the world. The Company is building a rich pipeline of proprietary small molecules and antibodies, using functional T cell assays, to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. The Company’s lead product candidate, rademikibart (formerly known as CBP-201), is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma. The Company’s second product candidate, icanbelimod (formerly known as CBP-307), is a modulator of S1P1 T cell receptors and is in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC). The Company’s third product candidate, CBP-174, is an investigational antagonist of histamine receptor 3 designed to act peripherally, in development for the treatment of pruritus associated with AD. For more information, please visit: https://www.connectbiopharm.com/

