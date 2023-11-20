MissionSquare Retirement’s Karen Chong-Wulff Elected to Stable Value Investment Association Board of Directors

Washington D.C., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement is pleased to announce the election of Karen Chong-Wulff, Managing Vice President and Head of Fixed Income of the Investment Department, to the Board of Directors of the Stable Value Investment Association (SVIA). A long-standing SVIA member, Chong-Wulff’s election marks her third three-year term on the board.

The recent SVIA Board of Directors election was highly competitive. Acknowledging the exceptional voter turnout, with 86% of voting members participating, the SVIA Board added an additional seat, bringing the total number of board seats to 19.

Chong-Wulff expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to continue serving on the board. “It’s an honor to serve on the SVIA Board of Directors,” Chong-Wulff said. “Stable value is a unique asset class that is increasingly important in helping Americans save for retirement. At MissionSquare Retirement, we are committed to ensuring that those who serve our communities have the highest quality retirement products and services for a financially secure retirement. I look forward to serving in this leadership role to help educate plan sponsors and the public about the growing role of stable value in building retirement security.”

With 37 years of investment management experience, Chong-Wulff leads MissionSquare Retirement’s Fixed Income team. She oversees fund investment management, including stable value investment management, fixed income investment management, and credit research. Her fund/stable value investment management responsibilities include the due diligence of and mix of third-party investment managers serving as subadvisors or underlying funds; contract review and negotiations of stable value investment contracts; and risk management including credit research oversight for managed fixed income, stable value, and cash portfolios/funds. She also serves as lead portfolio manager for internally managed stable value portfolios including the MissionSquare PLUS Fund.

Prior to joining MissionSquare Retirement in July 2007, Chong-Wulff held senior positions at DuPont Capital Management and Morley Capital Management. She holds an MBA from Washington State University and a Bachelor of Accountancy from the National University of Singapore. Additionally, Chong-Wulff is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst® (CAIA) designee, holding the CFA Institute Certificate in ESG Investing.

