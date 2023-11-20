Singing Machine to Announce its Financial Results for the Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) -- the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products -- today announced that its earnings for its second quarter fiscal 2024 will be released tomorrow, Tuesday November 21, 2023. The same day Management will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.



Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday November 21, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM EST

Dial-in number: (800) 225-9448

Conference ID: MICS

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day at: http://www.singingmachine.com/investors

About The Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded over forty years ago, the Company designs and distributes the industry's widest assortment of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products. Their portfolio is marketed under both proprietary brands and popular licenses, including Carpool Karaoke and Sesame Street. Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products and is also developing the world’s first globally available, fully integrated in-car karaoke system. The Company also has a new philanthropic initiative, CARE-eoke by Singing Machine, to focus on the social impact of karaoke for children and adults of all ages who would benefit from singing. Their products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com/investors

