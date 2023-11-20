The Common Sense of Creating “Safe Zones” Around Public Schools

OTTAWA, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE) calls for the creation of safe zones around public schools.

On a day more fitting than most, a day that marks both World Children’s Day and Transgender Day of Remembrance, the CTF/FCE strongly urges the federal government to work with provincial and territorial counterparts in establishing public schools as unequivocal “safe zones.” Students and educators have the right to freedom from harassment and violent discrimination, increasingly descending on school grounds in the guise of protests. Specifically, safeguarding the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community is imperative.



This fall we saw a startling rise in vitriol targeting the inclusion of real-world issues in school culture and curricula. This increase in bullying and alienation of 2SLGBTQQIA+ children and teachers, some of the most vulnerable within society, telegraphs a growing sentiment that questions the importance of inclusion and acceptance of everyone. We’ve seen people upset at the inclusion of themes of diversity before in schools – we don’t need to go very far back to remember that racial integration in the classroom and in curricula was vehemently opposed by a choice few groups in society. The current trend of school-based intimidation should feel no less appalling.

By designating public schools as “safe zones,” we are not only protecting the rights and dignity of individuals within the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community but also reinforcing the basic human rights that form the bedrock of Canadian society.

The CTF/FCE calls on the federal government to work collaboratively with provinces and territories, leveraging their collective resources and expertise to implement policies and practices that foster an atmosphere of respect and understanding within public schools. Together, we can create an educational environment that not only imparts knowledge but also instills the values of tolerance and inclusivity, shaping a prosperous and more harmonious future for all.

Founded in 1920, the CTF/FCE is a national alliance of provincial and territorial teachers’ organizations that represent over 365,000 teachers and education workers across Canada. The CTF/FCE is also an affiliate of Education International, which represents more than 32 million educators.

