Megan Rae Hildebrand from Heritage Home Lending LLC Offers Assistance and Guidance to Home Buyers

Megan Rae Hildebrand - Heritage Home Lending, LLC - NMLS #2405090 is offering guidance and assistance to home buyers with regards to home financing. Megan is a licensed Mortgage Loan Originator with Heritage Home Lending. She had worked as an escrow officer for several years and she had enjoyed working in the real estate industry and wanted to be part of the front end of the industry. She was born and raised in Rapid City, SD, and was stationed at Ellsworth Airforce Base in 2011 where she met her husband, Nick.

At Heritage Home Lending, Megan Rae Hildebrand offers conventional home financing, USDA rural development home funding, VA home financing, non-QM home financing, FHA home funding, and bridge home financing. She says, “We’re here to help you find the perfect mortgage solution for your needs. Let us guide you through the home buying process and make your dreams of owning a home in Rapid City a reality.”

Heritage Home Lending is committed to providing assistance to military veterans and their families to buy their own home through Veterans Affairs (VA) home financing. VA home financing offers various benefits to veterans, such as lower interest rates, the ability to finance up to 100 percent of the home’s value, and flexible repayment terms. To qualify for VA home financing, veterans must have served a minimum period of active duty, comply with credit and income guidelines, and obtain a Certificate of Eligibility (COE). Aside from buying a home without the need to pay a down payment, VA home financing also offers the advantage of not requiring private home financing insurance.

They can also offer assistance for those who choose conventional home financing. They closely monitor the market to make sure that the client will be able to get the best possible interest rates. In addition to the competitive rates, clients will be guided through the process of complying with the requirements of conventional home financing. Requirements will vary depending on the amount, down payment, and credit score.

Megan Rae Hildebrand can also assist borrowers in rural areas in obtaining USDA Rural Development home financing. With this program, the USDA provides home buyer assistance to promote home ownership in rural communities. This can offer low interest rates to eligible low-income families and individuals to help them buy, renovate, or repair homes.

They can also offer help for borrowers who want to use Federal Housing Administration (FHA) home financing deals. One of the primary benefits of these home funding deals is the lower down payment requirement and the more flexible guidelines compared to conventional home financing.

Heritage Home Lending, LLC is a home financing brokerage located in Rapid City, SD. They aim to provide the home buyer with peace of mind and to earn the client’s trust and surpass their expectations. Their team of home financing professionals are ready to work diligently on behalf of the home buyer during the home purchase or refinance process. They serve as the VA home financing specialists for Rapid City, Sturgis, and Spearfish in South Dakota. Whether the client is a first time home buyer or a repeat home buyer, they are ready to assist and guide them.

The quality of the services they provide is attested by the highly positive reviews they have been receiving from satisfied clients. For instance, in a five-star review of Megan Rae Hildebrand - Heritage Home Lending, Derrick T. said, “As a first time home buyer, Megan helped me so much more than what I expected from her as a lender. She had answers or solutions for every question I had, and was determined to get me a deal that was fair. I'm very grateful to have had Megan's expertise to guide me through this process, and will not hesitate to include her on my future home buying endeavors.”

Those who are interested in home financing services in Rapid City and nearby areas can check out the Megan Rae Hildebrand - Heritage Home Lending, LLC - NMLS #2405090 website or contact them through the phone or by email.

