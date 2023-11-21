Lavras Gold issues new stock options

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavras Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF) has granted an aggregate of 125,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company exercisable at a price of C$1.15 per Common Share and expiring on November 10, 2028. These grants are made from time to time to certain employees and consultants of the Company as a usual course of business.



The Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is in Rio Grande do Sul State and primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 23 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contact information Michael Durose Naomi Nemeth President & CEO Vice President, Investor Relations investor@lavrasgold.com investor@lavrasgold.com +1 289-624-1377



DISCLAIMER

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements, including those on planned exploration activities and goals, are only objectives and predictions.



Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information, including the risks and factors that generally affect exploration and the uncertainty of exploration results and the ability to obtain regulatory approval for the Consolidation. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Listing Statement recently filed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.



