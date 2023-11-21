Radar Simulator Market to Worth USD 3.31 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global radar simulator market size was valued at USD 2.36 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand from USD 2.41 billion in 2023 to USD 3.31 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% over the study period.

A radar simulator refers to hardware or software that copies the radar system’s operation. The market growth can be ascribed to the deployment of radar simulators for the creation of a training simulation environment. Moreover, technologically advanced simulators are being acquired by border security forces, paramilitary forces, and military forces.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Radar Simulator Market, 2023-2030”.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Radar Simulator Market Report:

Adacel Technologies Limited (Australia)

ARI Simulation (India)

AceWavetech (South Korea)

Buffalo Computer Graphics (U.S.)

CambridgePixel Ltd. (U.S.)

Harris Corporation (U.S.)

Mercury Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Rockwell Collins (U.S.)

Ultra-Electronics Inc. (U.S.)

Textron Systems (U.S.)

Pregasis Canada Inc (Canada)

Micro NAV Limited (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.31 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 2.41 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By End Use Industry

By Application

By Commercial

By System Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Radar Simulator Market Growth Drivers Growing Demand for Aircraft in Commercial & Military Sector to Boost the Market Growth Usage of Radar Simulators for the Development of a Training Simulation Environment to Spur Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Decreased Demand for Civil Aviation Adversely Influenced the Market Growth

The radar simulator market was negatively influenced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It witnessed a reduction in the demand for civil aviation, which led to a decline in air traffic and limited the growth of airport infrastructure in 2020. In addition, the upheavals in the supply chain across the globe were observed due to lockdown measures, which further led to a huge backlog of orders.

Segmentation:

Increasing Demand for Experienced Military Personnel to Impel Segment Growth

In terms of end use industry, the market is divided into commercial and military. The military segment has the largest market share. The surging demand for trained and experienced military personnel across the globe is driving the segment growth.

Utilization of Simulators for Training Radar Operators to Fuel Aviation Segment Growth

By commercial, the market is categorized into aviation, automobiles, and others. The aviation segment accounted for the largest radar simulator market share in 2022. Commercial pilots and radar operators are being trained by making use of simulators in aviation applications. This factor is proliferating the aviation segment expansion.

Growth in Product Demand for Fire Control to Escalate the Operator Training Segment Growth

By application, the market is bifurcated into operator training and designing testing. The operator training segment is slated to witness a leading position during the forecast period. The product is witnessing an increase in demand from various applications, including navigation, fire control, and surveillance, search, and mission training. This factor is boosting the operator training segment growth.

Complexity Associated with Simulating Real-time Situations to Foster Hardware Segment Growth

By system, the market is categorized into hardware and software. The hardware segment accounts for the largest market share. The complexity associated with simulating scenarios in real-time is accelerating the hardware segment growth.

From the regional perspective, the market is divided into Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.



Report Coverage:

The research report encompasses different factors that are driving the growth of the market. In addition, it highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and restraining factors on market growth. The notable industry developments and strategic initiatives by prominent companies have also been mentioned in the report.

Drivers and Restraints:

Inclusion of Active Electronically Scanned Arrays in Radar Simulators to Fuel the Market Growth

The radar simulator market growth is driven by the incorporation of active electronically scanned arrays (ASEA) in the product. The detection range has been increased with improved antenna directivity, higher combined power, and higher SNR due to AESA.

Despite an expanding scope for the adoption of the product, the surge in radar malfunctioning may hinder the market growth.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest Technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Qualitative Insights - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Radar Simulator Market

Global Radar Simulator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By End Use Industry Military Commercial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Commercial Aviation Automobiles Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Designing Testing Operator Training Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By System Hardware Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Radar Simulator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By End Use Industry Military Commercial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Commercial Aviation Automobiles Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Designing Testing Operator Training Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By System Hardware Software



TOC Continued...!

Regional Insights:

Europe Held the Largest Share Owing to Rising Deployment of the Product

Europe market for radar simulator registered the largest share in 2022. The growing deployment of radar simulators and systems for ensuring the safety of military personnel and operators for the effective training of radar operators is driving the regional growth.

The Asia Pacific is slated to become the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Heavy investments by military powers, including India, China, and Japan in technology, such as upgradation of existing radar technology for the improvement of air capabilities is fostering regional growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Emphasize Partnerships to Maximize Their Revenue

The leading market players are competing mainly in terms of global networks, R&D investments, strong customer base, product offerings, and manufacturing capacities. Several companies are also investing huge amounts in research and development to launch innovative products. Moreover, many companies are entering partnerships to reinforce their positions and boost their revenue.

Key Industry Development:

June 2021 –HENSOLDT Sensors GmbH and OCCAR inked a COBRA Radar Environment Simulator (CRES) deal on behalf of Germany and France. This deal highlights the commitments of both the countries in favour of reinforced European cooperation.

