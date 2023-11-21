Laminating Adhesives Market to Hit USD 5.05 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global laminating adhesives market size was USD 3.52 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand from USD 3.65 billion in 2023 to USD 5.05 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% over the estimated period. The surge is driven by the increasing adoption of water-based and solvent-free adhesives. Solvent-free adhesives are touted to exhibit substantial applicability across various industries.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Laminating Adhesives Market, 2023-2030”.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/laminating-adhesives-market-108595

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Laminating Adhesives Market Report:

DuPont (U.S.)

H.B. Fuller Company (U.S.)

Henkel AG (Germany)

3M (U.S.)

Dow (U.S.)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Bostik (France)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Pidilite Industries Limited (India)

Flint Group (Luxembourg)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.7 % 2030 Value Projection USD 5.05 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 3.65 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 230 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Resin Type

By Technology

By End - Use Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Laminating Adhesives Market Growth Drivers Growing Demand for Flexible Packaging in the Food & Beverage Industry to Propel Industry Expansion

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/laminating-adhesives-market-108595

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 Pandemic Impacted Industry Expansion Driven by Halted Supply Chain

The coronavirus pandemic led to a severe impact on industry expansion driven by a decreased laminating adhesives demand. This decline can be attributed to the closure of operations by numerous end-use sectors. These comprised pharmaceuticals, electronics, food & beverage, and other sectors.

Segments:

Polyurethane Segment to Hold Key Share Impelled by Robust Bonding Hold

By resin type, the market for laminating adhesives is subdivided into acrylic, polyurethane, and others. The polyurethane segment accounted for a major market share in 2022 and is set to depict lucrative growth throughout the projected period. The surge is propelled by the excellent adhesion properties.

Solvent-based Segment to Lead Driven by Soaring Product Deployment in the Packaging Sector

On the basis of technology, the market is fragmented into solvent-based, solvent-less, water-based, and others. The solvent-based segment held a key market value during the forecast period. This is due to the extensive deployment of solvent-based solutions for flexible packaging adhesives.

Packaging Segment to Register Notable Growth Impelled by Surging Demand from Consumers

By end-use industry, the market for laminating adhesives is categorized into transportation, industrial, and packaging. The packaging segment is slated to depict notable expansion over the forecast period. The segment held a dominating position in the market driven by increasing demand for retail packaging and favorable government policies.

Based on geography, the market for laminating adhesives has been studied across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/laminating-adhesives-market-108595

Report Coverage:

The report provides substantial coverage of the pivotal factors driving industry expansion over the forthcoming years. Besides, it delves into the major trends impelling the global business scenario over the study period. Additional components comprise an account of the vital initiatives undertaken by leading companies to strengthen their market positions.

Drivers and Restraints:

Industry Share to Rise Driven by Soaring Flexible Packaging Demand in Food & Beverage Sector

The laminating adhesives market growth is being propelled by the increasing demand for flexible packaging. This has led to an increase in innovation focused on smart and safer packaging.

However, the industry expansion may be hampered by the enforcement of strict rules and laws by government bodies.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/laminating-adhesives-market-108595

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Regions Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological AdvanAcrylic Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Laminating Adhesives Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Laminating Adhesives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Resin Type (Value and Volume) Polyurethane Acrylic Others By Technology (Value and Volume) Solvent-Based Solvent-Less Water-Based Others By End-Use Industry (Value and Volume) Packaging Industrial Transportation By Region (Value and Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/laminating-adhesives-market-108595

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Driven by Growing Packaging Industry in China

The Asia Pacific dominated the global laminating adhesives market share in 2022. The regional market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the study period. The surge is driven by the expanding packaging sector in China.

The North America market is estimated to exhibit notable expansion over the forecast period. The expansion is driven by the increasing demand for packaged food & beverages and structural changes in consumer buying behavior.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Undertake R&D Initiatives to Strengthen Industry Foothold

Prominent industry players are undertaking various research and development activities to strengthen their market footholds. Some of the other steps comprise an increase in merger agreements, acquisitions, partnerships, and the rollout of new products. These steps are being adopted for the expansion of product reach and increasing the geographical footprints.

Ask For Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/laminating-adhesives-market-108595

Key Industry Development:

June 2023 – H.B. Fuller Company acquired XCHEM International and Adhesion Biomedical. These strategic acquisitions would help transform the company’s portfolio toward highly specified applications.

Read Related Insights:

Self-Adhesive Labels Market to Hit USD 64.9 Billion by 2028 | Accelerating CAGR of 6.1%

Adhesive Tape Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Growth, Share, and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Adhesives and Sealants Market to Touch USD 92.29 Billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 5%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment