Capgemini collaborates with Euroclear for successful launch of Digital Financial Market Infrastructure (D-FMI) New D-FMI platform enables issuance, distribution and settlement of securities through distributed ledger technology to revoluti

Capgemini collaborates with Euroclear for successful launch of Digital Financial Market Infrastructure (D-FMI)

New D-FMI platform enables issuance, distribution and settlement of securities through distributed ledger technology to revolutionize capital markets

Paris, November 21, 2023 – Capgemini announced today the recent collaboration with Euroclear to successfully launch its Digital Securities Issuance (D-SI) service, the first key milestone of Euroclear’s Digital Financial Market Infrastructure (D-FMI) strategy. The service enables the issuance, distribution and settlement of fully digital international securities – Digitally Native Notes (DNN) – on distributed ledger technology (DLT).

Capgemini acted as the lead system integrator on the D-FMI program, providing a comprehensive range of services, including consulting, design, implementation, and testing. Capgemini was also involved in the overall integration and orchestration of the new D-FMI platform within Euroclear’s existing systems and infrastructure.

The success of the D-FMI program marks a substantial stride towards bolstering the industry’s confidence for decentralized futures on a global scale and is an integral piece of Euroclear’s overall strategy to advance digital infrastructure across financial markets. Recognizing the potential of DLT to transform global capital markets, the launch of Euroclear’s D-SI service will support the expansion of innovative capabilities in the post trade space.

“Our D-FMI strategy stands as one of the key pillars of our group strategy which starts from our purpose to bring safety, efficiency, and connections to financial markets for sustainable growth. With this launch, we laid the foundation to successfully create a robust and secure platform that will streamline processes, increase transparency, and provide real-time access to critical financial data,” said Antonio Queiroz, Chief Digital Officer at Euroclear.

“We are proud to partner with Euroclear to revolutionize the traditional financial market infrastructure through the D-FMI program. This launch is an important milestone in our long-standing partnership with Euroclear to bridge the gap between decentralized and regulated finance,” said Pierre-Olivier Bouée, Head of Financial Services for Continental Europe at Capgemini. “Our efforts illustrate a commitment to transform the conventional digital asset value chain into an open and shared platform powered by distributed ledger technologies and new operating models.”

