Medical and Surgical Drainage System Market Exclusive Report with Detailed Analysis 2023-2031

Jersey City, NJ, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Medical and Surgical Drainage System Market- (By Product Type (Drainage Systems (Open, Closed), Accessories), By Application (Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery, Abdominal, Orthopedic, Others Surgeries), By Flow Type (Active, Passive), By Application (Silastic, Rubber, Other Material)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Medical and Surgical Drainage System Market is valued at US$ 2.48 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 3.94 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Surgical drains remove fluid and/or gas from a wound or body cavity. Surgical drains are tubes placed near surgical wounds in post-operative patients to remove pus, blood, or other fluid from the body. They are active drains that keep a negative pressure gradient going. Drains can aid healing by eliminating inflammatory mediators, germs, foreign matter, and necrotic tissue. The rise in chronic diseases, as well as an increase in the incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, has increased in cardiovascular surgeries and cancer-related surgeries. For example, cardiovascular disease is one of the prime causes of death worldwide.

Moreover, the global increase in surgery volume, technical developments in the medical and surgical drainage systems industry, and the rise in the geriatric population are the major factors boosting the development of the global medical and surgical drainage systems market.





Recent Developments:

In June 2023, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) and STERIS reached a $540 million definitive agreement to sell BD's surgical instrumentation platform. Products bearing the V. Mueller, Snowden-Pencer, and Genesis labels and three manufacturing facilities in St. Louis, Missouri, Cleveland, Ohio, and Tuttlingen, Germany, were included in the divestiture.

In September 2022, B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) announced the acquisition of the innovative Clik-FIX catheter securement device portfolio from Starboard Medical, Inc. Using the organization's track record of pioneering products and programs, B. Braun's acquisition enhanced patient outcomes and the peripheral intravenous (IV) therapy experience.

List of Prominent Players in the Medical and Surgical Drainage System Market:

B. Braun SE

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Convatec Group Plc

Cook Medical

Hangzhou Fushan Medical Appliances Co., LTD.

Johnson & Johnson

Medela AG

Medline Industries, LP

Medtronic plc

Ningbo Luke Medical Co., LTD.

Olympus Corporation

Redax

Teleflex Incorporated

Vygon

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.





Medical and Surgical Drainage System Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 2.48 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 3.94 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 5.33% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Application, Flow Type, Material Type Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; India; South East Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The growing geriatric population, technological improvements in surgical drains, and manufacturers' focus on producing advanced and innovative tubes are the primary drivers driving the surgical drains market size. The growing number of surgeries will increase demand for surgical drains, which are necessary for successful post-op recovery. As a result of the increased prevalence of chronic diseases, the global surgical drains market will expand. Furthermore, environmental changes such as increasing air, water, and light pollution, as well as rising global temperatures, have contributed to an increase in the global sickness burden. Bad eating, unhealthy habits and a lack of physical activity have added to an increase in the occurrence of cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders.

Challenges:

Factors such as an increase in the number of minimally invasive procedures, problems connected with the use of the systems, and an increase in the chances of infection are projected to impede market growth in the coming years. While surgical drains aid in a patient's effective recovery, they have also been linked to additional issues that are harmful to the patient's health. They produce discomfort, which drains the patient both physically and mentally. Furthermore, the overburdening of nurses and hospital staff in hospitals, particularly public hospitals, raises the likelihood of problems. As a result, the problems associated with surgical drains will stifle market expansion.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific Medical and Surgical Drainage System Market is expected to register a major market share in revenue, and it is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The surgical drains market is growing due to the increased penetration of healthcare businesses actively spending in the region. Changing healthcare reforms are helping to drive market growth by facilitating the introduction of new goods.





Segmentation of Medical and Surgical Drainage System Market-

By Product Type

Drainage Systems Open Closed

Accessories

By Application-

Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery

Abdominal

Orthopedic

Others Surgeries

By Flow Type-

Active

Passive

By Material Type-

Silastic

Rubber

Other Material

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

