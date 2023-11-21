Robotic Smart Motors Market Latest Trends and Future Scope Analysis 2023-2031 | InsightAce Analytic Report

Jersey City, NJ, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Robotic Smart Motors Market- (By Robot Type (Commercial (Industrial Robot, Service Robot, Medical Robot, Agricultural Robot, Inspection and Maintenance Robot, Cleaning Robot, Warehouse and Logistics Robot), Defense (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Maritime Vehicle (UMV), Bomb Disposal Robot, Tactical Robot, Robotic Exoskeleton, Autonomous Weapon System), By Voltage (12V, 18V, 24V, 36V, 48V, Above 48V), By Component (Hardware (Motor, Encoder, Motor Controller, Communication Interface, Sensor, Power Electronics, Others), Software)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Robotic Smart Motors Market is valued at US$ 4.43 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 6.75 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.96% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Robotics smart motors are cutting-edge enhancements to conventional motors with the goals of increased efficiency, dependability, and seamless integration. The intelligence and programmability of smart motors make them ideal companions for servo motors. Smart robots are driving a revolutionary change in many sectors as they become increasingly intertwined with cutting-edge technology like 5G networks and edge computing. When these advances are used, businesses see significant improvements in efficiency and intelligence.







Smart robots can now exchange and interpret data in real-time thanks to the ultrafast, low-latency connections made possible by 5G networks. Robots can make split-second choices, collaborate, and interact with people more fluidly. These motors help the planet since they use less energy than standard models. This contributes to market growth since it mirrors the trend towards greener, more energy-efficient practices. However, The increased price tag of smart motors results from their integration of sophisticated electronics, sensors, communication modules, and specialized software, as well as the associated training requirements. In the long run, energy, productivity, and maintenance costs benefit more than cover the initial expenditure.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, Moog Animatics is pleased to introduce the Smart Motor TM product family, a new selection of Class 6 D-type motors. These new models of the highly programmable Smart Motor servo system include a motor, battery-less multiturn absolute encoder, amplifier, and controller, as well as several different communication options like USB, dual port Industrial Ethernet (Ether CAT, PROFINET, Ether Net/IPTM), and standard and CAN connections.

In March 2023, ABB Robotics expanded its portfolio of industry-leading logistics automation solutions with the introduction of the Robotic Item Picker. This vision-based and artificial intelligence-powered solution can precisely identify and select items from unstructured warehouse and fulfilment centre environments.

List Of Prominent Players In The Robotic Smart Motors Market:

ABB

NIDEC Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Nanotec Electronic GmbH & Co KG

Lenze

Moog, Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

General Electric

Dunkermotoren GmbH

Technosoft SA

RobotShop, Inc.

Roboteq, Inc.

Others





Robotic Smart Motors Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 4.43 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 6.75 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 4.96 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Robot Type, Voltage, Component Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico ; France; Italy; Spain; India; South East Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The increasing use of smart motors in various consumer electronic devices and automobiles fuels the growing demand for robotic smart motors market. The expansion of the market is predicted to be fueled by causes like the rising interest in high-tech motors in the industrial sector, the rising need for less onsite and wiring space, the rising need for adjustable speed in applications like fan systems, pumping systems, and material handling, the increasing adoption of IoT based applications across a wide range of industries, the increasing adoption rate of industrial automation, and the rising number of R&D activities.

Challenges:

The prime challenges are high cost, a shortage of competent individuals, and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which are predicted to slow the growth of the robotic smart motors market. Safety concerns due to complicated high-level interfacing will be a hurdle for the smart robot's business, which is already constrained by heavy initial spending on R&D and tight regulations. This information is priceless for operation optimization and preventative maintenance, but it also makes you vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

A lot is at stake because a data breach can result in lost revenue, stolen intellectual property, and exposed private consumer information. To mitigate these dangers, enterprises need to implement stringent cybersecurity safeguards adapted to the specifics of smart motor systems. The global COVID-19 epidemic had a noticeable impact on the market as governments in various countries took measures to limit the virus, such as establishing lockdowns, which slowed industrial expansion.

Regional Trends:

The North American robotic smart motors market is anticipated to register a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to technological advancements and affluence. The use of autonomous robots is on the rise in the service industry, and this trend, combined with technological advances and increased investment, has led to a boom in the robotics industry. Besides, Europe had a substantial share of the market. Because of their accuracy, efficiency, and connection, smart motors for robotics are becoming increasingly popular. They've leapt to be a crucial part of many different systems and increased the adoption of automation across the region's end-user industries. In addition, the presence of major competitors and the growing cooperation between major players for market penetration in the area enables an opportunity to grow the global robotic smart motors market.





Segmentation Of Robotic Smart Motors Market-

By Robot Type-

Commercial Industrial Robot Service Robot Medical Robot Agricultural Robot Inspection and Maintenance Robot Cleaning Robot Warehouse and Logistics Robot

Defense Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Unmanned Maritime Vehicle (UMV) Bomb Disposal Robot Tactical Robot Robotic Exoskeleton Autonomous Weapon System



By Voltage-

12V

18V

24V

36V

48V

Above 48V

By Component-

Hardware Motor Encoder Motor Controller Communication Interface Sensor Power Electronics Others

Software

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

