Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 46

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 69
 

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 46 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from from last announcement2,432,100 264,629,536
13 November 20239,000103.85934,650
14 November 20239,000103.59932,310
15 November 20239,000105.14946,260
16 November 20238,000104.19833,520
17 November 20238,000104.17833,360
Total week 46 43,000   4,480,100
Total accumulated 2,475,100   269,109,636

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,626,915 treasury shares, equal to 2.18 % of the Bank’s share capital.


