Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 46

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 46 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from from last announcement 2,432,100 264,629,536 13 November 2023 9,000 103.85 934,650 14 November 2023 9,000 103.59 932,310 15 November 2023 9,000 105.14 946,260 16 November 2023 8,000 104.19 833,520 17 November 2023 8,000 104.17 833,360 Total week 46 43,000 4,480,100 Total accumulated 2,475,100 269,109,636

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,626,915 treasury shares, equal to 2.18 % of the Bank’s share capital.





