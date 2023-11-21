INVL Renewable Energy Fund I signs EUR 25 million loan agreement with Kommunalkredit for construction of solar power plants in Romania

The INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, which is managed by INVL Asset Management and invests in renewable energy projects, signed an agreement with Kommunalkredit Austria AG (Kommunalkredit) on a loan of EUR 25 million. The proceeds of the loan will be used to finance the construction of solar power plants with 51 megawatts (MW) capacity in Romania.

“We see Romania as a very rapidly emerging European Union (EU) market that is heavily focused on renewable energy projects. We believe the fund’s investments in more renewable electricity production capacity will contribute greatly to reducing emissions and increasing energy security in Romania,” says Liudas Liutkevičius, Managing Partner of the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I.

Overall, the fund is investing in 8 projects for solar power plants in Romania with a combined capacity of 451 MW.

The total capacity of the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I’s portfolio of renewable energy projects is 483 MW. Besides Romania, in Poland the fund is developing solar park projects with over 32 MW of capacity. Investments in the projects in Romania and Poland are expected to exceed EUR 330 million. Construction of all the solar parks in those countries should be completed by the end of 2025.

In securing financing from the Austrian bank, the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I was advised by the German financial advisory firm Capcora and the Romanian law firm Glodeanu & Partners.

About the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I

The INVL Renewable Energy Fund I was established on 20 July 2021 by INVL Asset Management as a sub-fund for informed investors. It invests in early- and mid-stage renewable energy projects (solar and wind), including the construction of new power plants, the development and/or acquisition of the infrastructure necessary for the operation of power plants, and effective management of existing power plants in the European Union and member states of the European Economic Area.

INVL Asset Management is part of INVL, the leading Baltic investment management and life insurance group.

About the INVL group

INVL is the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region. Its companies manage pension and mutual funds and life insurance directions, individual portfolios, private equity, and other alternative investments. Over 300,000 clients in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and international investors have entrusted the group’s companies with the management of more than EUR 2 billion of assets. In the business for more than 30 years now, the group has solid experience in managing private equity assets and building market players that are leaders in their respective fields in the Baltic countries and Central and Eastern Europe.

About Kommunalkredit Austria AG

Kommunalkredit is a specialist for infrastructure and energy financing. Together with its customers as partners, the bank creates values that continuously improve people's lives. In doing so, it facilitates the construction and operation of infrastructure facilities by balancing the financing needs of project sponsors and developers with the growing number of investors looking for sustainable investment opportunities. Main investment segments are energy & environment | communications & digitalisation | transportation | social infrastructure | natural resources.

The person authorised to provide additional information:

Liudas Liutkevičius, Managing Partner of the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I

liudas.liutkevicius@invl.com