Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
21 November 2023 at 9.45 a.m.
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Outi Henriksson
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Henriksson, Outi
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Aktia Bank plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 43960/4/5
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-11-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 9.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2 Volume weighted average price: 9.3 EUR
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 43969/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-11-17
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1498 Unit price: 9.25 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1498 Volume weighted average price: 9.25 EUR
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 44050/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-11-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.15 EUR
(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 9.175 EUR
Aktia Bank Plc
Further information:
Mia Smeds, Communications Director, tel. +358 44 546 0379
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com
Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2023 amounted to EUR 13.3 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.