Teledyne e2v announces next generation of high-performance global shutter CMOS image sensors

GRENOBLE, France, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global innovator of imaging solutions, announces Emerald™ Gen2, its new state-of-the-art CMOS image sensor family. Built on Teledyne e2v’s advanced imaging technologies, this new family delivers enhanced performance, making the new sensors ideal for a wide range of machine vision uses, outdoor surveillance, and traffic detection and monitoring cameras.



Emerald Gen2 is available in 8.9-Megapixels (4,096 x 2,160) or 12-Megapixels (4,096 x 3,072), in monochrome or color, and in two-speed grades, standard and high. The high-speed models provide superior performance for demanding applications that require sharp images at very high speeds, such as food sorting, inspection, and Intelligent Traffic Systems.

The sensor has a small 2.8 µm global shutter pixel, designed with Teledyne e2v’s latest generation light pipe technology, which provides up to 67 dB dynamic range in 10-bit and 12-bit ADC mode. This allows cameras to work in high-contrast scenes without any exposure issues in the images.

This new generation has several improved features compared to the original Emerald family. Its matrix is centered in a compact 21 x 20 mm² Ceramic Land Grid Array (CLGA) package, which fits 1-inch optical formats for easier and more cost-effective integration. It has two types of output, LVDS and MIPI CSI 2, providing camera manufacturers with the option to use either interface, depending on their customer's requirements. It also offers excellent low-noise performance with < 3e- readout noise and increased sensitivity and angular response with dual-light pipe technology.

Maxime Taupin, Marketing Manager at Teledyne e2v, said, “We’re excited to launch the Emerald Gen2 sensor family, which has been specifically designed for the current and future demands of multiple industries. With improved electro-optical performance and the flexibility to choose outputs, this new generation of sensors provides cameras manufacturers with high-performance solutions for a wide range of demanding customer needs.”

See a live demo of Emerald Gen2 at the International Technical Exhibition on Image Technology and Equipment (ITE), Yokohama, Japan 6-8 December 2023. Visit us on Teledyne stand D-04 or contact us online for more information.

Documentation and samples are available now upon request.

About Teledyne e2v

Teledyne e2v innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defense and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of their customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.

For more information, visit imaging.teledyne-e2v.com.

