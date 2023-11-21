RealManage Promotes Marc Rodriguez to Executive Vice President of Its Eastern Region

Plano, TX, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce the promotion of Marc Rodriguez to the position of Executive Vice President (EVP) of its Eastern Region. In his new role, Rodriguez will oversee operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Texas.

Rodriguez brings over 20 years of executive-level experience to his new role, characterized by a commitment to building, motivating, and coaching high-performing teams through servant leadership and leadership by example. His visionary approach aligns with RealManage's mission to provide exceptional service to its clients and communities.

As a dynamic and performance-focused leader, Rodriguez possesses strong interpersonal communication and relationship-building skills. His proven track record demonstrates success in leading, supporting, and managing multicultural teams to achieve corporate results. This includes notable accomplishments such as increased productivity, enhanced operational effectiveness, client growth, retention, and improved profits.

“I am honored to be promoted to executive vice president at RealManage. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my career with this exceptional company and to play a greater role in serving our talented team members across the country. I am excited to take on the new responsibilities in this role and to contribute to RealManage's continued success”, said Rodriguez.

Adept at P&L management, financial data analysis, and reporting, Rodriguez has a keen ability to lead continuous process improvement projects. His strategic planning expertise and execution of sales and marketing initiatives have contributed significantly to aggressive growth in previous roles.

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.

GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

