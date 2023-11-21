Europe Mycelium Market Analysis Report 2023: Market (Excluding U.K.) is Projected to Reach $1.142 Billion by 2028 - Growing Utilization of Bio-Fabrication Technique

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Mycelium Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe mycelium market (excluding U.K.) is projected to reach $1,142.0 million by 2028 from $698.8 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period 2023-2028.

The study provides an in-depth analysis and profiles key players in the Europe mycelium market, including manufacturers of mycelium-based products in their raw or processed forms. It also offers a thorough competitive assessment of these players, enabling readers to gain insights into their relative positions and presenting a clear overview of the market landscape.

The increasing demand for natural ingredients and flavors in the food industry is anticipated to be a significant driver of demand, contributing to overall growth in the Europe mycelium market. Considerable investments are being directed toward advanced technology solutions for the efficient production of flavored mycelium, replacing traditional, time-consuming, and labor-intensive fermentation methods.

Market participants within the industry are forging strategic partnerships to secure advantageous positions, and the market is continually evolving with the introduction of new players and innovative solutions. Companies are actively identifying key market trends and future application patterns for mycelium-based products.

Some players are prioritizing research and development to capture a dominant market share, while others are opting for mergers and joint ventures to expand their geographic reach. The industry's major players are capitalizing on the growing preference for natural ingredients and the ongoing trend of urbanization.

Mycelium, with its fungal resemblance, offers numerous ecological benefits. It exists in both single-celled and multi-celled organisms like yeast and mushrooms, playing a crucial role in decomposition processes. It serves as a dietary staple for various herbivorous mammals, constituting a significant portion of their nutrition. Furthermore, mycelium and its derivatives are utilized in the production of leather for various applications.

Additionally, the comprehensive exploration of competitive strategies, including partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, will assist readers in identifying untapped revenue opportunities within the market.

What Drives Europe Mycelium Market Growth?

The rapid urbanization and increasing consumer awareness about health and well-being are driving the demand for natural flavors , boosting the Europe mycelium market's overall demand. The incorporation of more flavors to enhance food palatability is a major driver of the market.

Additionally, the growing preference for organic and natural ingredients and flavors in food products contributes to the market's growth. The need for extended food shelf life is another factor fueling the demand.

What Hampers Europe Mycelium Market Growth?

One major obstacle to the Europe mycelium market's growth is its limited capacity to support heavy loads when used as a construction material in applications like concrete and wall insulation.

Over time, it loses its resistance to water and becomes susceptible to humidity. Moreover, it may not be readily available in sufficient quantities, potentially impacting supply in the forecast period. The decline in strength after prolonged exposure to moisture may limit it's usage in packaging applications.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the products and their production was relatively minimal, as these products were not extensively commercialized. The rising trend of veganism is expected to positively impact the Europe mycelium market in the post-pandemic period. It is, known for its medicinal properties and low calorie content, is effective as an immunity booster, likely leading to increased consumption and demand for the product.

Key Companies Profiled:

Bosque Foods

Mushlabs

Biomyc

Magical Mushroom Company

eniferBio

mogu

Mycorena

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 109 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $740.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1142 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Trends

1.1.2.1 Boosts Circular Economy

1.1.2.2 Mycelium-Based Organo-Electronics

1.1.2.3 Growing Utilization of Bio-Fabrication Technique

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Regulatory Landscape



2 Europe

2.1 Global Mycelium Outlook

2.1.1 Global Mushroom Production

2.1.2 Polystyrene Ban by Countries

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Business Drivers

2.2.1.2 Business Challenges

2.2.2 Application

2.2.2.1 Europe Mycelium Market (by Application), $Million, 2022-2028

2.2.2.2 Europe Mycelium Market (by Application), Thousand Kilogram, 2022-2028

2.2.3 Product

2.2.3.1 Europe Mycelium Market (by Nature), $Million, 2022-2028

2.2.3.2 Europe Mycelium Market (by Nature), Thousand Kilogram, 2022-2028

2.2.3.3 Europe Mycelium Market (by Form), $Million, 2022-2028

2.2.3.4 Europe Mycelium Market (by Form), Thousand Kilogram, 2022-2028

2.2.4 Country

2.2.4.1 Europe Mycelium Market (by Country), $Million, 2022-2028

2.2.4.2 Europe Mycelium Market (by Country), Thousand Kilogram, 2022-2028

2.2.4.3 Italy

2.2.4.3.1 Market

2.2.4.3.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.2.4.3.1.2 Business Drivers

2.2.4.3.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.4.3.2 Application

2.2.4.3.2.1 Italy Mycelium Market (by Application), $Million, 2022-2028

2.2.4.3.2.2 Italy Mycelium Market (by Application), Thousand Kilogram, 2022-2028

2.2.4.3.3 Product

2.2.4.3.3.1 Italy Mycelium Market (by Nature), $Million, 2022-2028

2.2.4.3.3.2 Italy Mycelium Market (by Nature), Thousand Kilogram, 2022-2028

2.2.4.3.3.3 Italy Mycelium Market (by Form), $Million, 2022-2028

2.2.4.3.3.4 Italy Mycelium Market (by Form), Thousand Kilogram, 2022-2028

2.2.4.4 France

2.2.4.5 Netherlands

2.2.4.6 Poland

2.2.4.7 Germany

2.2.4.8 Rest-of-Europe

2.3 U.K.



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.2.1 Market Share Analysis for Global Mycelium Market

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 Food and Beverage Industry

3.3.1.1 Bosque Foods

3.3.1.1.1 Company Overview

3.3.1.1.1.1 Role of Bosque Foods in the Global Mycelium Market

3.3.1.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.3.1.1.2 Customer Profile

3.3.1.1.2.1 Key Clients

3.3.1.1.2.2 Target Customers

3.3.1.1.3 Business Strategies

3.3.1.1.3.1 Product Developments

3.3.1.1.4 Funding and Grants

3.3.1.1.5 Business Model

3.3.1.1.6 Analyst View

3.3.1.2 Mushlabs

3.3.2.1 Biomyc

3.3.2.2 Magical Mushroom Company

3.3.2.3 eniferBio

3.3.2.4 mogu

3.3.2.5 Mycorena



4 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8ov9f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment