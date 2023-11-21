IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) Epidemiology Forecast Reveals Significant Growth by 2032

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) is a notable autoimmune disease primarily affecting the kidneys' small blood vessels. The disease is characterized by the presence of an abnormal protein that damages the kidneys' filtration unit, known as the glomerulus. This damage results in compromised blood filtration in the kidneys, with a significant impact on patient health. The diagnosis of this condition is primarily dependent on the identification of IgA as a dominant or co-dominant immunoglobulin in the kidney's glomerular mesangium, typically determined through a kidney biopsy.

Key Insights from the Report

Variation in Prevalence : IgAN prevalence varies significantly by region, being more common in Asian populations than Western ones.

: IgAN prevalence varies significantly by region, being more common in Asian populations than Western ones. Diagnosis and Challenges : The gold standard for IgAN diagnosis remains renal biopsy, but novel biomarkers are being researched to enable noninvasive diagnosis. However, the unclear pathogenesis of IgAN complicates this effort.

: The gold standard for IgAN diagnosis remains renal biopsy, but novel biomarkers are being researched to enable noninvasive diagnosis. However, the unclear pathogenesis of IgAN complicates this effort. Patient Population Statistics : In 2022, the highest number of prevalent cases of IgAN were recorded in the United States among the 7MM (major markets).

: In 2022, the highest number of prevalent cases of IgAN were recorded in the United States among the 7MM (major markets). Germany and Spain Statistics : Germany witnessed approximately 23,000 diagnosed cases in 2022, while Spain accounted for the lowest diagnosed prevalent population of IgAN among the 7MM countries.

: Germany witnessed approximately 23,000 diagnosed cases in 2022, while Spain accounted for the lowest diagnosed prevalent population of IgAN among the 7MM countries. Epidemiology Segmentation: The report provides detailed insights into patient stratification based on gender, age, and country-wise distribution.

Future Projections and Growth Opportunities

Increasing Prevalence : The total prevalent cases of IgAN in the 7MM and China were approximately 1,899,000 in 2022, with projections showing an increase over the forecasted period.

: The total prevalent cases of IgAN in the 7MM and China were approximately 1,899,000 in 2022, with projections showing an increase over the forecasted period. Largest Contributor : The United States represented the largest prevalent population of IgAN within the 7MM, accounting for about 40% of cases in 2022.

: The United States represented the largest prevalent population of IgAN within the 7MM, accounting for about 40% of cases in 2022. EU4 and Japan Statistics : The EU4 countries and the UK collectively accounted for about 34% of the total prevalent population in the 7MM in 2022, with Japan contributing around 26%.

: The EU4 countries and the UK collectively accounted for about 34% of the total prevalent population in the 7MM in 2022, with Japan contributing around 26%. China's Growing Cases: China had around 1,414,000 prevalent cases in 2022, with an expected increase during the forecast period.

Report's Scope and Strengths

Forecast Period : The report offers a 10-year forecast, covering a comprehensive analysis from 2019 to 2032.

: The report offers a 10-year forecast, covering a comprehensive analysis from 2019 to 2032. Segmentation : Detailed segmentation of the epidemiology, including gender-specific and age-specific cases.

: Detailed segmentation of the epidemiology, including gender-specific and age-specific cases. Report Assessment: An in-depth review of current diagnostic practices and challenges in establishing a diagnosis.

