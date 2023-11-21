Global Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Treatment Market: Opportunities and Future Outlook

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Treatment Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Therapeutic Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-depth study focuses on various aspects of the market, including therapeutic types, administration routes, distribution channels, and geographical segmentation.

Market Overview

Historical and Forecast Analysis : The report covers the period from 2018 to 2029, including historical data from 2018 to 2022, an assessment for 2023, and forecasts from 2024 to 2029.

: The report covers the period from 2018 to 2029, including historical data from 2018 to 2022, an assessment for 2023, and forecasts from 2024 to 2029. Growth Prospects : Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.24%, the market is projected to reach USD 8.24 Billion by 2029, a significant increase from USD 3.46 Billion in 2022.

: Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.24%, the market is projected to reach USD 8.24 Billion by 2029, a significant increase from USD 3.46 Billion in 2022. Key Regions and Countries Analyzed: Detailed regional analysis includes the Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa, with a focus on ten major countries including the United States, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, and India.

Factors Driving the Market

Increasing Prevalence of Thyroid Eye Disease: Linked to autoimmune diseases like Graves' disease, the rising incidence of such conditions is a primary growth driver. Advancements in Biologic Pharmaceuticals: The development of monoclonal antibodies and targeted therapies is revolutionizing TED treatment, providing new options for patients. Rising Demand for Effective Treatments: The growing patient pool is catalyzing the demand for advanced TED treatments.

Market Segmentation Insights

Therapeutic Type : The market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, corticosteroids, vitamins, and other therapeutics.

: The market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, corticosteroids, vitamins, and other therapeutics. Route of Administration : Analysis includes oral, parenteral, and topical routes.

: Analysis includes oral, parenteral, and topical routes. Distribution Channels: Segmentation encompasses hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online channels.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players

The report presents a detailed competitive analysis, highlighting the strategies, mergers, acquisitions, and new product developments of key players such as Horizon Therapeutics, GSK plc, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Viridian Therapeutics, Bioxcel Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Abbvie Inc.

Conclusion

The Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of current trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a detailed competitive landscape. This study is essential for stakeholders, investors, and industry participants seeking a thorough understanding of the market dynamics and future potential of the TED treatment sector.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxrcte

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment