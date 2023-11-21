Self-Adhesive Labels Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $74.5 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Adhesive Labels - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Self-Adhesive Labels, a critical component in various industries, is on a trajectory of robust growth. A recent study estimates the market, valued at US$48.7 Billion in 2022, to expand to US$74.5 Billion by 2030. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report highlights significant growth in specific segments and geographical regions, indicating shifting market dynamics and emerging opportunities.





Key Market Segments and Growth Projections

Food & Beverage Sector : Projected as a high-growth niche, this segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 6.4%, reaching US$30.1 Billion by 2030.

: Projected as a high-growth niche, this segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 6.4%, reaching US$30.1 Billion by 2030. Pharmaceutical Industry: Post-pandemic recovery has adjusted growth expectations in this sector to a 5.5% CAGR over the next eight years.

Regional Market Insights

United States : Estimated at US$13.1 Billion in 2022, the U.S. remains a significant market player.

: Estimated at US$13.1 Billion in 2022, the U.S. remains a significant market player. China : Forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.9% CAGR, China's market size is expected to reach US$16.8 Billion by 2030, marking it as a key market for potential investment.

: Forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.9% CAGR, China's market size is expected to reach US$16.8 Billion by 2030, marking it as a key market for potential investment. Japan and Canada : Both countries are expected to experience steady growth, with CAGRs of 2.9% and 4.5%, respectively.

: Both countries are expected to experience steady growth, with CAGRs of 2.9% and 4.5%, respectively. Europe: Within Europe, Germany stands out with an anticipated CAGR of approximately 3.9%.

Market Drivers and Trends

This growth is attributed to several factors, including advancements in label printing technologies, the increasing importance of labels in product packaging for brand differentiation, and rising demand in sectors like food and beverage and pharmaceuticals. The shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly labeling solutions also contributes to market evolution.

Challenges and Considerations

However, the market faces challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and the need for compliance with various international standards and regulations. Companies in the self-adhesive labels market must navigate these complexities while capitalizing on growth opportunities.

Conclusion

In summary, the global Self-Adhesive Labels market presents significant growth opportunities, particularly in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, with notable expansions in the U.S., China, and European regions. Stakeholders in these markets should consider these trends and projections in their strategic planning and investment decisions.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Adampak Private Limited

Adhesif Print Limited

Advanced Labelling Systems Ltd.

Amberley Adhesive Labels Ltd.

animaplus

Ario S.r.l.

Aztec Label

Benmark Singapore Pte. Limited

Brady Worldwide, Inc.

BSP Labels Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eceyx7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment