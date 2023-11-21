Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches Cryptopedia Season 10 in Partnership with Kaspa, Offering Up to USD1,000,000 in KAS for Users Completing Quests

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 21, 2023.



OKX Wallet Launches Cryptopedia Season 10, Offering Up to USD1,000,000 in KAS for Users Completing Quests

OKX Wallet today announced the launch of season 10 of Cryptopedia, a learn-to-earn platform, giving users who complete and verify 2 interactive tasks a chance to share a total reward pool of up to $1,000,000 in KAS between November 17, 2023 and December 1, 2023, 4am (UTC).

To stand for a chance to share a pool of $100,000 in KAS, participants will have to complete social media related tasks and to stand for a chance to share a $900,000 pool in KAS, users will have to complete a series of tasks to mint KASBOTS NFTs.

Season 10 of Cryptopedia is free to participate in. After completion of the first task, participants will receive a 0.2 KAS airdrop which they can use to mint the KASBOTS NFT in the second task.

Users willing to participate are encouraged to follow the rules published here.

OKX Cryptopedia is a learn to earn experience by interacting with DApps. OKX will launch regular events that center around different networks. In these events, OKX collaborates with project partners to set up different quests which offer opportunities to win rewards. OKX Cryptopedia aims to make it simpler to search, explore, and interact with DApps.

To learn more about Cryptopedia Season 10, click here.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.

