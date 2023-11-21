United States Loan Market Report 2023: A $9.12 Billion Industry in 2022 - Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2028

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Loan Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Loan Market is anticipated reach a value of $12.162 billion by 2028 from $9.123 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%

Increasing number of potential loan buyers, low-interest rates, and growing demand from new business setups.







Rise in home purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic and historically low-interest rates that have made refinancing attractive over the past two years, consumer demand for mortgages has increased dramatically in the United States. Banks, nonbank lenders, and mortgage sector investors will probably continue to experience robust demand from the purchase market even though a rate hike will slow refinance activity.



An Increasing Number of Potential Loan Buyers Will Lead to the Market Growth



The demand for loans over the historical period grew as consumer expenditure increased. Modifications in consumer spending patterns drove the lending market. The majority of Americans who acquire homes do so using mortgages. Approximately 1 in 5 home borrowers-about 36 million Americans-have used alternative financing such as a loan at least once in their adult lives.

However, many people choose alternative financing strategies, such as rent-to-own, which, according to research, are typically riskier, more expensive, and subject to much lower consumer safeguards and increased regulation than conventional mortgages. Thus, strong economic growth in United States, rising internet usage, rising consumer expenditure, rising building activity, and rising auto loan all contribute to the loan market's growth.



Digitalization of Loan Services Will Boost the Market Growth



Banks and other financial institutions are implementing digitalization technologies to modernize their business in loan market. The US is one of the largest and most developed markets for digital loan-providing services globally due to its early adoption of digitization in various sectors.

For instance, according to the Ipsos-Forbes Advisor U.S. Weekly Consumer Confidence Survey, most banked Americans (78%) prefer to conduct their banking digitally-via a mobile banking app or bank website. The key drivers of this change are the increased competition among banks and the rising demand for an efficient and speedy commercial loan procedure.

Commercial loan approval, sometimes a complicated and drawn-out system, can now be completed more rapidly owing to digitization. For banks, digitalizing the loan process has many significant advantages, such as better decision-making, enhanced client satisfaction, and significant cost savings. As a result, the loan market operates more efficiently. It also allows banks to target new consumer segments and provide customer-centric solutions.



Lowest Interest Rates Will Fuel the Market Growth



Commercial lending has the lowest interest rates of all available loan types, allowing business owners to obtain crucial capital while keeping administrative costs to a minimum. Additionally, compared to other forms of unsecured borrowing, commercial financing often offers lower interest rates.

For instance, The United States' lending interest rate (%) in 2021 was reported to be 3.25% by the World Bank's collection of development indicators, which was assembled from officially recognized sources. Borrowers can structure the financing for their business with more confidence if they choose to have set monthly repayments because they can accurately use them in their business planning and forecasting.

Commercial lending payment plans typically last for many years, allowing a corporation to concentrate on other crucial business issues like sales, overseeing overhead, and employee training. Consequently, this is a significant market-driving element for business loans.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9123 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12162 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered United States

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Low interest rates

Increasing digitalization

Increasing number of potential loan buyers

Market Trends & Developments

Increasing support of online portals

Rising focus towards loan sector by Bank and NBFCs

Increasing support from chatbots

Rapid urbanization

Attractive marketing strategies

Challenges

Security concerns

Surging competition from NBFCs

Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Market)

Brand Awareness

Factors Influencing Loan Availing Decision

Sources of Information

Challenges Faced

Strategic Recommendations/Action Plan

Key Focus Areas

Target Type

Target Provider Type

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Loan Market

Bank of America Corporation

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citigroup, Inc.

Wells Fargo & Co.

U.S. Bancorp

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

American Express Company

Ally Financial Inc.

Truist Financial Corporation

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.

Report Scope:



United States Loan Market, By Type:

Secured Loan

Unsecured Loan

United States Loan Market, By Provider Type:

Bank

Non-Banking Financial Companies

Others

United States Loan Market, By Interest Rate:

Fixed

Floating

United States Loan Market, By Tenure Period:

Less than 5 Years

5-10 Years

11-20 Years

More than 20 Years

United States Loan Market, By Region:

South

Midwest

Northeast

West

