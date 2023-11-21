Grieg Seafood ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade – Person Closely Associated with Primary Insider

Skippergata 24 AS, a person closely associated with Tore Holand, Board member in Grieg Seafood ASA, has acquired 3,000 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA (ISIN: NO0010365521) at NOK 64.53 per share on Oslo Stock Exchange on 21 November 2023. Skippergata 24 AS’s total shareholding after this trade is 4,000 shares. In addition, Tore Holand owns 2,000 shares personally.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and art. 19 of the market abuse regulation.