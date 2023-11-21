Sidetrade financial calendar 2024

Sidetrade , the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today announces its 2024 financial calendar.



Annual Revenue for 2023

Tuesday 23 January 2024

after stock market closes

Annual Results for 2023

Wednesday 27 March 2024

after stock market closes

First Quarter Revenue for 2024

Tuesday 16 April 2024

after stock market closes

Annual Shareholder general meeting 2024

Thursday 20 June 2024

from 11:00am to 12:30pm (CEST)

First Half Year Revenue for 2024

Tuesday 16 July 2024

after stock market closes

First Half Year Results for 2024

Tuesday 10 September 2024

after stock market closes

Third Quarter Revenue for 2024

Tuesday 15 October 2024

after stock market closes

Annual Revenue for 2024

Tuesday 21 January 2025

after stock market closes





Investor relations

Christelle Dhrif 00 33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations

Becca Parlby 00 44 7824 5055 84 bparlby@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $4.6 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of more than 21 million companies worldwide. Aimie recommends the best cash collection strategies, intelligently automates actions on the Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance, and working capital management.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 300 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, and Calgary, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Tech Data, KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Criteo, Manpower, Securitas, Randstad, Engie, Veolia, Inmarsat, and Bidfood.

Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version is to be taken into account.







