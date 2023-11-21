Global and Tawian ICT, PC, Server, and Smartphone Market Forecasts Report 2023-2027: Future Trends in 5G Smartphone Development

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PC, Server, and Smartphone Five-Year Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Comprehensive research findings for the global notebook PC, desktop PC, server, smartphone industries, along with the Taiwanese ICT industry outlook for the period 2023-2027.

Since 2019, the publisher has been dedicated to this extensive five-year research project, leveraging Taiwan's robust connections with ICT companies and branded customers worldwide. This value pack offers a holistic view of the global ICT market and industry, making it an invaluable resource for companies seeking in-depth insights and five-year forecasts to drive critical decision-making.

Key Features

In-depth analysis of global notebook PC, desktop PC, server, and smartphone industries

Taiwanese ICT industry outlook for 2023-2027

Leveraging Taiwan's extensive ICT network for comprehensive insights

Essential tool for making informed strategic decisions

1. Development of the Global Smartphone Market

2. Development of the Global 5G Smartphone Market

3. Development of the Taiwan 5G Smartphone Market

4. Key Development Highlights

4.1 Specs: Mobile Processor in 5G Smartphones, 1H 2023

4.2 Market: Global 5G mmWave Smartphone Market

4.3 Brand: Certification Updates for China 5G Smartphones 1H 2023

5. Conclusion

Key Topics Covered:

Worldwide PC (exclude Tablet) Shipment Volume, 2019 - 2027

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 2019 - 2027

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2021 - 4Q 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2019 - 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Region, 2019 - 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Panel Size, 1Q 2021 - 2Q 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Panel Size, 1Q 2021 - 2Q 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Computing Platform, 1Q 2021 - 2Q 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Computing Platform, 1Q 2021 - 2Q 2023

Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions

Worldwide PC (exclude Tablet) Shipment Volume, 2019-2027

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 2021-2027

Worldwide Motherboard / Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2021-2027

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2019-2023

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment by Customer Type, 2019-2023

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2021 - 2Q 2023

Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 2019-2027

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 1Q21 - 4Q23

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by Region, 2019 - 2023

Worldwide Server Shipment Share by Region, 2019 - 2023

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, 2019 - 2023

Worldwide Server Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, 2019 - 2023

Intelligence Insight

