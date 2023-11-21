Global and Tawian ICT, PC, Server, and Smartphone Market Forecasts Report 2023-2027: Future Trends in 5G Smartphone Development

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PC, Server, and Smartphone Five-Year Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Comprehensive research findings for the global notebook PC, desktop PC, server, smartphone industries, along with the Taiwanese ICT industry outlook for the period 2023-2027.
Since 2019, the publisher has been dedicated to this extensive five-year research project, leveraging Taiwan's robust connections with ICT companies and branded customers worldwide. This value pack offers a holistic view of the global ICT market and industry, making it an invaluable resource for companies seeking in-depth insights and five-year forecasts to drive critical decision-making.
Key Features
- In-depth analysis of global notebook PC, desktop PC, server, and smartphone industries
- Taiwanese ICT industry outlook for 2023-2027
- Leveraging Taiwan's extensive ICT network for comprehensive insights
- Essential tool for making informed strategic decisions
1. Development of the Global Smartphone Market
2. Development of the Global 5G Smartphone Market
3. Development of the Taiwan 5G Smartphone Market
4. Key Development Highlights
4.1 Specs: Mobile Processor in 5G Smartphones, 1H 2023
4.2 Market: Global 5G mmWave Smartphone Market
4.3 Brand: Certification Updates for China 5G Smartphones 1H 2023
5. Conclusion
Key Topics Covered:
- Worldwide PC (exclude Tablet) Shipment Volume, 2019 - 2027
- Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 2019 - 2027
- Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2021 - 4Q 2023
- Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2019 - 2023
- Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Region, 2019 - 2023
- Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Panel Size, 1Q 2021 - 2Q 2023
- Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Panel Size, 1Q 2021 - 2Q 2023
- Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Computing Platform, 1Q 2021 - 2Q 2023
- Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Computing Platform, 1Q 2021 - 2Q 2023
- Intelligence Insight
- Research Scope & Definitions
- Worldwide PC (exclude Tablet) Shipment Volume, 2019-2027
- Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 2021-2027
- Worldwide Motherboard / Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2021-2027
- Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2019-2023
- Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment by Customer Type, 2019-2023
- Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2021 - 2Q 2023
- Intelligence Insight
- Research Scope & Definitions
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 2019-2027
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 1Q21 - 4Q23
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by Region, 2019 - 2023
- Worldwide Server Shipment Share by Region, 2019 - 2023
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, 2019 - 2023
- Worldwide Server Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, 2019 - 2023
- Intelligence Insight
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AMD
- Apple
- Asus
- AT&T
- AWS
- Bell
- Bharti Airtel
- Dell
- Deutsche Telekom
- Honor
- HPE
- Huawei
- Intel
- IQOO
- KDDI
- Luxshare Precision
- MediaTek
- Meizu
- Microsoft
- Motorola
- NTT DoCoMo
- Nuoio
- Nvidia
- Oppo
- Optus
- Orange
- Poco
- Qualcomm
- Reliance Jio
- Rogers
- Samsung
- SMIC
- SoftBank
- Sony
- Supermicro
- Tecno Mobile
- Telefonica
- Telstra
- Telus
- TIM
- T-Mobile
- Unisoc
- Verizon
- Vivo
- Vodafone
- Xiaomi
- ZTE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ezsa6w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.