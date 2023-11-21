Air Freight Market Size Worth USD 587.22 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air freight market size is expected to reach USD 587.22 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for air freight in healthcare industries for rapid transportation of critical supplies and pharmaceuticals is a key factor driving market revenue growth. The pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are witnessing rapid growth due to rising global demand for medical supplies and medications, making reliable transportation a crucial aspect of their success.

Air freight has become a vital transportation method for these industries, offering speed, efficiency, and dependability. The pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors favor air freight for its swiftness, security, and effectiveness, facilitating the delivery of critical medical supplies to remote areas, due to time-sensitive nature of their materials. This mode of transport also meets specialized requirements for handling and temperature control, ensuring safe transit of sensitive products such as vaccines, biologics, and blood components. In addition, air cargo carriers are equipped with advanced facilities and equipment to maintain the safety and quality of medical goods throughout their journey, hence driving revenue growth of the market.

Click to get FREE SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2484

However, high operating cost of air freight is limiting the transportation of value goods, could restrain market revenue growth. The demand for air freight is constrained by its relatively high cost, typically ranging from 4 to 5 times that of road transport and 12 to 16 times that of sea transport. Air freight rates typically fall within the range of USD 1.50 to USD 4.50 per kilogram, and the value of air cargo generally exceeds USD 4.00 per kilogram. As a result, commodities shipped by air are typically characterized by their high unit values or extreme time sensitivity, encompassing items such as documents, pharmaceuticals, fashion garments, production samples, consumer electronics, and perishable agricultural and seafood products.

Air freight exports have faced limited demand from landlocked developing countries, mainly because most businesses in these regions deal with low-value and small-volume goods. On the other hand, air freight imports often comprise high-value consumer products. In addition, recent rise in oil prices has made fuel account for nearly half of the annual aircraft operating costs, whether for cargo or passenger transport.

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2484

Air Freight Report Summary

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 335.00 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.7% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 587.22 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Service, destination, carrier type, freight type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Bolloré Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV - Global Transport and Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., FedEx, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel, Nippon express holdings, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., XPO, Inc., CEVA Logistics, Agility, Ceva, DACHSER, GEODIS, Maersk, Rhenus Group, and Qatar Airways Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Some major players included in the global air freight market report are:

Bolloré Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DSV - Global Transport and Logistics

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

FedEx

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Kuehne+Nagel

Nippon express holdings

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

XPO, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

Agility

Ceva

DACHSER

GEODIS

Maersk

Rhenus Group

Qatar Airways

Air Freight Latest Industry News

On 23 January 2023, Amazon.com Inc. introduced a specialized air cargo service in India, known as Amazon Air, in a bid to enhance and accelerate deliveries within one of its crucial markets marked by rapid e-commerce sales growth. The company has made an investment in the Indian cargo carrier Quikjet, which will be solely responsible for shipping Amazon packages across four major Indian cities. Opting for a dedicated cargo service allows Amazon to exercise greater control over expenses and flight timetables while also cutting down delivery times for a broader spectrum of products.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2484

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The international segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global air freight market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of international air freight to transport products in a significantly short time, maintain product freshness, and ensure safe usability. When contemplating the use of international air freight for shipping goods, international air freight proves exceptionally valuable when serving a widely dispersed customer base, ensuring the punctual delivery of packages. This is particularly crucial for international shipments, where the ability to reach various destinations on time is of paramount importance. Furthermore, owing to the expeditious nature of air freight, it serves as an excellent choice for transporting perishable items, guaranteeing that customers receive their goods prior to their expiration.

The e-commerce logistics segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global air freight market over the forecast period. This is because major players in the global e-commerce arena, such as Amazon, have dramatically transformed the air freight sector by introducing the concept of complimentary two-day delivery, prompting many other online retailers to adopt a similar model. This shift has essentially made air freight the sole option for consumers seeking timely delivery of their purchases. Nevertheless, a substantial 65% of online shoppers are willing to pay extra for expedited delivery services, and 85% of consumers expect comprehensive visibility into shipping timelines prior to making an online purchase. Technologies, such as blockchain, provide customers with the capability to track their shipments at virtually every stage of the shipping process.

On 23 January 2023, Amazon.com Inc. introduced a specialized air cargo service in India, known as Amazon Air, in a bid to enhance and accelerate deliveries within one of its crucial markets marked by rapid e-commerce sales growth. The company has made an investment in the Indian cargo carrier Quikjet, which will be solely responsible for shipping Amazon packages across four major Indian cities. Opting for a dedicated cargo service allows Amazon to exercise greater control over expenses and flight timetables while also cutting down delivery times for a broader spectrum of products.

Browse the complete Global Air Freight Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/air-freight-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global air freight system market based on service, destination, carrier type, freight type, end-use, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Freight forwarding Airlines Mail Other services

Destination Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Domestic International

Carrier Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Belly cargo Freighter

Freight type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Emergency freight Perishable freight Non-perishable freight Dangerous goods Live animals High-value freight Special handling requirements Tracking and tracing requirements Insurance requirements Low-value freight

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) E-commerce logistics Retail supply chain Cold chain logistics Oversized and heavy cargo



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Aircraft Insulation Market , By Insulation Type (Electric Insulation, Vibration & Acoustic Insulation, Thermal Insulation), By Application (General Aviation, Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft) By Region Forecast to 2030

Airborne Satellite Communication System Market , By Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)), By Component, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Business Jets Market , By Aircraft Type (Light and Mid-Sized, Large), By Point of Sale (PoS) (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket), By End-Use (Private Users and Operators), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Aircraft Health Monitoring Market , By Technology (Prognostic Systems and Detection Systems), By Solution, By Fit, By Platform, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Beacon Technology Market By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Platform (Eddystone, iBeacon, AltBeacon), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, Ultrasound, Others), By End-Use (Healthcare, Real-estate, Retail, and Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-air-freight-market