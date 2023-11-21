Global Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook Report 2023: Estimated 175 Planned and Announced Plants are Slated to Come Online by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region, Countries, Companies, Feedstock, Projects and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Propylene capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 150.30 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2022 to 219.68 mtpa in 2030.

Around 175 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in Asia and Middle East. Among countries, China is expected to lead Propylene capacity growth by 2030, followed by India and Iran. Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Ltd, Oriental Energy Co Ltd and The National Petrochemical Co are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

Global Propylene capacity outlook by region

Propylene planned and announced plants details

Capacity share of the major Propylene producers globally

Feedstock share by region

Global Propylene capital expenditure outlook by region

Reasons to Buy

Understand key trends in the global Propylene industry

Identify opportunities in the global Propylene industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

Understand the current and future competitive scenario

Global Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

Key Global Planned and Announced Propylene Projects

Key Highlights

Major New Plants Announcements

New Plant Cancellations

Key Stalled Plants

Global Propylene Capacity contribution by region

Global Propylene Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2023

Key Companies by Propylene Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2022

Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Propylene Industry

Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Propylene Industry

Regional Capacity Contributions to Global Propylene Industry by Feedstock

Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

Key Countries Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gvqffw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.