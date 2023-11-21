Laser Cutting Machines Market Size to Surpass $11.32 Billion by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6%

Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global laser cutting machines market size was valued at USD 5.59 billion in 2022. The market is expected to expand from USD 5.95 billion in 2023 to USD 11.32 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% over the study period. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report titled “Laser Cutting Machines Market, 2023-2030”

Laser-guided systems are deployed by laser cutting machines for cutting applications in various industries worldwide. This expansion can be credited to surging industrialization coupled with government regulations encouraging and expanding the application of cutting machines, especially in the automotive manufacturing space.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 9.6 % 2030 Value Projection USD 11.32 billion Base Year 2018 Laser Cutting Machines Market Share in 2022 USD 5.59 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Technology, By Function, By End User and By Region Laser Cutting Machines Market Growth Drivers Growing Industrialization and Automotive Demand Driving Laser Cutting Market Potential Fiber Laser Segment to Dominate Due to Rising Adoption of Cutting Machine

Report Coverage:

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the major factors propelling market growth. In addition, it highlights the restraining factors, key segments, latest trends, and the impact of COVID-19 on market growth. Additional aspects of the report include the strategies implemented by prominent players to strengthen their position.

Key Industry Development:

March 2023: OREE Laser, a global laser manufacturer, announced the launch of the OR-TM90, a high-speed and efficient small laser pipe cutting machine.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Trumpf (Germany)

Hanslaser (China)

HGTECH (China)

Bystronic (Switzerland)

Jinan Bodor CNC Machine Co., Ltd. (China)

Amada (Japan)

Salvagnini (Italy)

PrimaPower (Italy)

Mazak (Japan)

Messer (Germany)

Mitsubishi (Japan)

IPG Photonics (U.S.)

Epilog Laser (U.S.)

Drivers and Restraints:

Modern Engineering Unleashes Growth Potential for Laser Cutting Machine Market

Modern engineering, leveraging industrial IoT and automation, is transforming global production capacities, particularly in laser-cutting machines, enhancing operational efficiency, productivity, and reducing operational costs. This integration is expected to significantly boost the laser cutting machines market growth in the forecasted period.

Despite such growth opportunities, frequent maintenance and steep initial costs related to the product may hamper market growth.

Segmentation:

Fiber Lasers Set to Lead Market with Superior Efficiency and Operational Performance

By technology type, the market is divided into solid-state, fiber lasers, CO2, and others (semiconductors). The fiber lasers segment is expected to witness the largest laser cutting machines market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the exceptional production efficiency and operational capabilities of fiber lasers.

Robotic Segment Accelerates with Wide Production Line Applications and Revenue Generation

By function type, the market is categorized into robotic and semi-automatic. The robotic segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Robotic laser cutting machines have vast applications for production lines, generating revenue for the cutting machine maker. This factor is proliferating the growth of the robotic segment.

Automotive Sector Takes the Lead Fueled by Precision and Efficiency

Based on end users, the market is segmented into electronics, metal & fabrication, automotive, energy & power, and others (medical). The automotive segment is anticipated to register the largest market share during the forecast period. Due to capabilities such as low production delays, precision cuts, and others, the product is extensively used in the production lines of automotive manufacturing.

From the regional perspective, the market is divided into Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and North America.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Due to Favorable Government Policies for Increasing Automobile Sales

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 and was valued at USD 1.98 billion. The government is implementing favorable policies to bolster automobile sales. This factor is escalating regional growth.

North America market for laser cutting machines is expected to witness progressive growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for technologically advanced cutting machines is driving regional growth.

Competitive Landscape:

AI, Automation, and IoT Propel Robotic Laser Demand, Driving Market Growth

The integration of AI and automation is propelling demand for robotic lasers, with key players focusing on IoT-enabled products to enhance market adoption. Additionally, the laser cutting machines market is witnessing increased demand for advanced CNC equipped with laser cutting machines, further boosting the market for such products.

