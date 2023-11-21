Garage and Overhead Doors Market Size to Reach USD 9.94 Billion by 2029; Garolla was Procured by Mayfair Equity Partners to Gain Lucrative Edge: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global garage and overhead doors market size was valued at USD 6.79 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 6.99 billion in 2022 to USD 9.94 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Garage and Overhead Doors Market, 2022-2029.”

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 5.2 % 2029 Value Projection USD 9.94 billion Base Year 2021 Garage and Overhead Doors Market Share in 2021 USD 6.79 billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Material, By End User and By Region Garage and Overhead Doors Market Growth Drivers Steel is Emerging as a Dominant Performer in the Market Due to its Cost-Effective and Durable Feature High investment and maintenance cost of garage doors obstructing development prospects

The report presents a holistic study of the market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Clopay Corporation (U.S.)

Sanwa Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Wayne Dalton (U.S.)

C.H.I. Overhead Doors (U.S.)

Raynor Garage Doors (U.S.)

PerforMax Global (U.S.)

Dynaco (Belgium)

Rite Hite (U.S.)

Rytec Corporation (U.S.)

Chase Doors (U.S.)

Goff's Enterprises (U.S.)

Drivers and Restraints:

Consciousness Toward Green Energy Solutions to Spur Sales of Ecological Garage Doors

With the assistance of fixing eco-friendly garage door, it is effortless to rise the energy proficiency of homes. Garage door is the prime moving section of a home, which endures the structural dependability and energy proficiency; two substantial procedures in green building and maintainable design. A biodegradable door or green garage door is produced and designed with inadequate influence on the environment.

Nevertheless, the upkeep and replacement both can be expensive for the users, be it in commercial or in residential locality. This works as an obstructing aspect for the garage and overhead doors market growth.

Segments:

Steel to Preserve Lead in the Market Backed by its Cost-Efficient and Strong Feature

By material type, the market is classified into aluminum, steel, wood, fiberglass, vinyl, and others (wood composite). Steel is expected to have a substantial market share in the global market, owing to its robustness and affordability.

Residential Segment to Attain Benefit Over Other Fragments Due to Remarkable Performance of Residential Infrastructure Sector

The market is divided into residential and commercial as diverse end-users of garage and overhead doors. In the residential segment, the materials utilized for making garage and overhead doors are steel, wood, and aluminium.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Stoked by Existence of Principal Players

The market of North America is anticipated to account for a noticeable share in the global market and is also estimated to develop at a significant pace outpacing the peers. The U.S. is comprised of key players who function across the globe.

Europe holds the largest garage and overhead doors market share and in terms of growth perceptions stands behind North America. The producers in the region are trying to augment their existence by venturing into tactical corporations with the automotive producers in the region.

The market of Asia Pacific will perceive a modest growth rate over the forecast period. Restricted prospects for the installation of these doors in the emerging nations can be attributed as a critical point limiting the market share of the region in the global market.

Competitive Landscape:

Procurements Commenced by Prime Companies to Endorse Market Growth

The dominating players in the market continually choose efficient tactics to bolster their brand value as well as promote the global market growth. One such efficient strategy is purchasing competitive companies and further fortifying a profit for both companies.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Garage and Overhead Doors Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Garage and Overhead Doors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Material Type (USD) Aluminium Steel Wood Fiberglass Vinyl Others By End User (USD) Residential Commercial By Region (USD) North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Garage and Overhead Doors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Material Type (USD) Aluminium Steel Wood Fiberglass Vinyl Others By End User (USD) Residential Commercial By Country (USD) United States By End User (USD) Residential Commercial Canada By End User (USD) Residential Commercial

South America Garage and Overhead Doors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Material Type (USD) Aluminium Steel Wood Fiberglass Vinyl Others By End User (USD) Residential Commercial By Country (USD) Brazil By End User (USD) Residential Commercial Mexico By End User (USD) Residential Commercial Rest of Latin America



Europe Garage and Overhead Doors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

To be Continue…

