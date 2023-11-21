Global Data Center GPU Market Analysis Report 2023: Rising Focus on Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers and Growing Use of Deep Learning Technology in Big Data Analytics

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center GPU Market by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise), Function (Training, Inference), End-user (Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises, Government) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center GPU market is projected to grow from USD 14.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 63 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.6% from 2023 to 2028

This comprehensive research report categorizes the data center GPU market based on deployment type, function, end-user, and region. It provides an overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the data center GPU market, offering forecasts up to the year 2028.

The growing emphasis on parallel computing in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, the increasing use of deep learning technology in big data analytics, and the rising demand for high computing power to handle growing data traffic have all contributed to the recent growth of the data center GPU market. However, the market faces limitations due to the high costs associated with data center GPUs.

North America is expected to experience significant growth in the data center GPU market during the forecast period, making it the largest market for data center GPUs. North America has shown promise across various industries, including BFSI, retail and eCommerce, telecom, and enterprises. Government and public sector entities in the region are also actively pursuing technological advancements to serve a large customer base. North America's substantial contribution to the data center GPU market is anticipated to continue and expand.

Additionally, the report includes leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies operating within the data center GPU market ecosystem.

The report includes an in-depth competitive assessment that evaluates market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of key players in the data center GPU market, such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) (US), Intel Corporation (Intel) (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) (US), and others.

Enterprises end-user segment of the data center GPU market to hold largest market share during the forecast period

Enterprises across various industries, such as finance, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, have diverse workloads that require data center GPUs.

These workloads encompass AI and machine learning, data analytics, virtualization, and graphics-intensive applications. Enterprises are increasingly integrating AI and machine learning into their operations, from improving customer experiences to optimizing supply chains. Data center GPUs are essential for training and running AI models, which is driving demand.

Enterprises engaged in scientific research, engineering simulations, or other computationally intensive tasks benefit from data center GPUs. These GPUs enhance the performance of high-performance computing (HPC) clusters. Data center GPUs are highly scalable, making them suitable for enterprises that need to expand their computational resources as their businesses grow.

Cloud deployment to account witness higher growth compared to the on-premise segment during the forecast period

The cloud deployment is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. The cloud deployment mode provides benefits such as reduced operational costs, hassle-free deployment, high scalability, easy data accessibility, faster access to critical data, and low capital requirement.

The demand for the cloud deployment mode for NLP and ML tools in AI is expected to increase with the growing awareness of the benefits of cloud-based solutions. AI solution providers are focusing on the development of robust cloud-based solutions for their clients as many organizations have migrated from on-premises to either private or public cloud.

The growth in the adoption of AI is leading to changes in cloud server configuration. The cloud computing market has witnessed significant growth in recent years owing to the surge in the volume of data being transferred to the cloud from consumers. This has fueled the demand for GPU accelerators. The GPUs optimize data processing at the servers by reducing the latency.

Inference function to exhibit significant growth for the data center GPU market during forecast period

The inference function is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. Inference is sensitive to latency, and the trained model needs to analyze and provide analysis in near real-time. The requirement of the infrastructure for model deployment to process data at the fastest rate is expected to drive the market for inference.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.6% Regions Covered Global

Case Study Analysis

NVIDIA Corporation Launched World's First GPU-Accelerated Quantum Computing

Imagination Technologies and Mobica Partnered to Create Virtualized Automotive Environment

Realtek Leveraged GPUs from Imagination Technologies for Use in DTV

Intel Corporation Provided GPUs for Use in Aurora Supercomputer

Integration of NVIDIA GPUs into Google Cloud Offerings Accelerated Generative AI Applications

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Focus on Parallel Computing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Centers

Growing Use of Deep Learning Technology in Big Data Analytics

Increasing Data Traffic and Need for High Computing Power

Rising Adoption of Data Center GPUs Among Enterprises

Restraints

High Costs Associated with Data Center GPUs

Opportunities

Integration of AI-based Solutions into Defense Systems

Increasing Recognition of Potential Applications of GPUs in Healthcare Sector

Rising Popularity of Autonomous Vehicles

Challenges

Security Concerns Associated with Data Center GPUs

Issues Related to Interconnectivity

