Iceland Seafood International hf: Q3 2023 results and investors meeting

Iceland Seafood will publish its interim consolidated financial statement for Q3 2023 after closing of markets on November 22nd 2023. The same day at 4.30pm, the company will host a meeting for investors and market participants, where management will present and discuss the results. The meeting will be held at Köllunarklettsvegur 2, 104 Reykjavík. The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic on https://vimeo.com/event/3898268/embed/3159817eb4 . Participants in the online meeting can send questions in writing before and during the meeting to the email investors@icelandseafood.com.