Global Airport Robots Market Report 2023-2027 and 2027-2032: Increasing Automation and Adoption of AI Taking the Market to New Heights

The global airport robot market is expected to grow from $1.11 billion in 2022 to $1.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.86%. The airport robot market is expected to reach $2.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.38%.



The main types of airport robots include humanoid and non-humanoid. A humanoid is a robot that resembles humans in appearance and is programmed to perform the tasks of humans. They are used in applications such as landslide and terminal in end-users including airport security, boarding pass scanning, airport baggage handling system, passenger guidance and other end-users.



The increasing automation in airports is expected to boost the growth of the airport robots market going forward. Automation is the development and implementation of technology to produce and deliver goods and services with little or no human interaction. The use of automation technology, techniques, and procedures makes various tasks that were performed manually more efficient, dependable, and quicker.

Airport robots are part of the automation technology that makes the various tasks performed in the airport more efficient and dependable. These robots perform the tasks with more accuracy and in lesser time which improves the experience of the passengers.

For instance, in April 2023, SITA, a Switzerland-based information technology company in the air transport industry, released the 2022 Airport IT Insights Survey report, which shows that there has been an increase in investments in information technology for the introduction of digitalization and automated technologies in the airports, with the spending rising to an estimated $6.8 billion in 2022. This spending as a percent of revenue has risen from 4.66% in 2021 to 4.73% in 2022. Therefore, the increasing automation in airports is driving the growth of the airport robots market going forward.



The adoption of artificial Intelligence (AI) is the key trend gaining popularity in the airport robot market. Major companies operating in the airport robot market are focusing on developing new technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Secom Co. Ltd., a Japan-based security service provider launched Cocobo.

Cocobo is a security robot that uses cutting-edge technology like AI and 5G to deliver a range of services like patrols and inspections. Cocobo moves autonomously along a predetermined patrol path while avoiding objects and people. It can patrol spaces with many stories, is integrated with lifts, and can patrol outdoors in all-weather situations because of its waterproof feature.



In April 2021, United Robotics Group GmbH, a Germany-based distributor of service robots, acquired Softbank Robotics Europe for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, United Robotics Group aims to expand its product portfolio and offer its customers a wider range of robots.

Additionally, United Robotics Group seeks to capitalize on the rising demand for robotics across a range of industries by utilizing Softbank Robotics' experience in humanoid robots. Softbank Robotics Europe is a France-based subsidiary of Softbank Robotics Corp that develops and manufactures humanoid robots.



North America was the largest region in the airport robots market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the airport robots market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



