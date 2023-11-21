Cold Form Blister Packaging Market To Reach USD 7.2 Billion By 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Cold Form Blister Packaging Market was valued at USD 3.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow CAGR at 6.8% to reach USD 7.2 Billion by 2032.

Blister packaging, made of thermoformed plastic and a lid, is an effective way to store products. It protects from heat, sunlight, and contamination. This packaging type is used in pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and food and beverage industries. There are two manufacturing techniques: thermoforming, which uses plastic film, and cold-form blister packaging, which uses aluminum film.

Cold-form blister packaging, also known as Aluminum Aluminum (alu-alu) blister packaging, is made entirely of aluminum-based film for the pack's base and lid. These packs are in high demand in industries where the stored material is highly sensitive to light, heat, and water vapor. The packaging comprises three layers - OPA Film, aluminum, and PVC laminates - which protect the medicines from water vapor, oxygen, and light.

The growth of the pharmaceutical sector is a significant factor contributing to the market for cold-form blister packaging. This packaging provides efficient protection for light-sensitive medicines and tablets and is designed to prevent damage during handling and transportation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration mandates tamper-evident packaging for over-the-counter drugs, and cold-form blister packaging is a preferred choice due to its tamper resistance.

Segmentation Overview:

The global cold form blister packaging market has been segmented into material, application, and region. Aluminum is widely used in pharmaceutical packaging due to its ability to block water and air, which helps prevent damage and increases the shelf life of drugs. The pharmaceutical sector heavily relies on cold-form blister packaging to ensure the stability of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient in drugs, and the packaging must be resistant to water and moisture.

Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Report Highlights:

The global cold form blister packaging market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2032.

Cold-form blister packaging is in high demand in the pharmaceutical sector for protecting tablets and medicines against light, moisture, and water.

The demand for good packaging systems is high in Asia Pacific due to the growing pharmaceutical, packaging, and e-commerce markets, the increasing population, and the food industry. China, India, Australia, and Russia are major aluminum producers, making them the leading manufacturers of aluminum sheets for cold-form blister packaging.

Some prominent players in the cold form blister packaging market report include Amcor Ltd., Winpak Ltd., UFlex Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Bilcare Ltd., ACG Group, Constantia Flexibles, Wasfdell Group, R- Pharm Germany GmbH, Svam Toyal Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- K Amcor signed an MOU with NOVA Chemicals to purchase recycled polyethylene resin for flexible packaging films.

- Constantia Flexibles won the Green Packaging Star Award for its recyclable packaging solution, EcoLamHighPlus, which has a high barrier comparable to multi-material solutions.

Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Segmentation:

By Material: Aluminum, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Oriented Polyamide

By Application: Pharmaceutical, Consumer Products, Food And Confectionery, Electronics And Semiconductors, and Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

