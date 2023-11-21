Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market Size To Worth USD 5.11 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.4%

New York, United States, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market Size is to grow from USD 2.75 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.11 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period.





Sinus dilation devices are advanced medical instruments utilized to address chronic sinusitis. They offer a minimally invasive alternative to conventional sinus surgery, providing relief for patients with persistent sinus issues. Typically employed in balloon sinus dilation procedures, these devices gently expand the sinus openings, promoting proper drainage and ventilation. Administered by ENT specialists in an outpatient setting, the procedure often requires only local anesthesia, resulting in reduced patient discomfort and quicker recovery. With promising outcomes in alleviating symptoms like nasal congestion and facial pain.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 150 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices, Endoscopes, Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Instruments Set, Sinus Stents/Implants, and Others), By Procedure (Standalone and Hybrid), By Application (Adult and Pediatric), By End-Use (Hospitals, ENT Clinics/In-office, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

In 2022, the balloon sinus dilation devices segment accounted for around 43.5% market share

On the basis of the product, the global sinus dilation devices market is segmented into balloon sinus dilation devices, endoscopes, functional endoscopic sinus surgery instruments set, sinus stents/implants, and others. The balloon sinus dilation (BSD) devices segment has captured the largest revenue share in the sinus dilation devices market due to its effectiveness and widespread adoption. BSD devices offer a minimally invasive approach to treat chronic sinusitis, providing significant benefits such as reduced post-operative discomfort and quicker recovery times. Patients and healthcare professionals are increasingly opting for BSD procedures as an alternative to traditional sinus surgeries, driving the demand for these devices.

The standalone procedure held the largest market in 2022, with a revenue share of around 64.3%.

Based on the procedure, the global sinus dilation devices market is segmented into standalone and hybrid. The standalone procedure segment has captured the highest revenue share in the sinus dilation devices market due to its independent nature and versatility. Standalone procedures involve using sinus dilation devices without combining them with other surgeries, offering a less complex and more convenient treatment option for patients with chronic sinusitis.

The pediatric segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% during the forecast period

Based on the application, the global sinus dilation devices market is segmented into adult and pediatric. The pediatric segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period in the sinus dilation devices market due to the growing recognition of chronic sinusitis among pediatric populations, leading to an increased demand for effective and minimally invasive treatment options like sinus dilation devices. Pediatric patients and their parents prefer less invasive procedures to reduce the impact on children's daily lives.

The hospitals segment held the largest market over the forecast period

Based on the end-use, the global sinus dilation devices market is segmented into hospitals, ENT clinics/in-office, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment has accounted for the largest revenue share in the sinus dilation devices market due to several factors. Hospitals are major healthcare centers with advanced infrastructure, skilled medical professionals, and the capability to handle complex cases, making them a preferred choice for sinus dilation procedures. They offer a wide range of treatment options and have the necessary facilities to accommodate surgical procedures, including sinus dilation surgeries.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 6.5% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the sinus dilation devices market during the forecast period due to the rising population, increasing awareness about sinusitis treatment options, and improving healthcare infrastructure are driving the demand for sinus dilation devices. Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic sinusitis in countries across the Asia Pacific is contributing to the market's expansion.

North America has secured the largest market share in the sinus dilation devices market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher healthcare expenditure, and a larger patient pool suffering from chronic sinusitis. Additionally, the presence of prominent medical device manufacturers and continuous technological advancements in sinus dilation devices have contributed to the region's dominance.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global sinus dilation devices market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Meril Life Sciences Private Limited, Olympus Corporation, SinuSys Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, TE Connectivity, Dalent Medical, InnAccel, Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments and others.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Dalent Medical has gained further patent protection for its Sinusleeve balloon device, which strengthens the company's patented technology and technique for balloon sinus dilatation operations used to treat chronic sinusitis.

In May 2022, Medtronic has finalised the purchase of Intersect ENT in order to extend its ENT portfolio with novel sinus devices.

