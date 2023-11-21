Global Alternative Lending Business Report 2023: Africa-Based Providers are Raising Funding Rounds to Launch New Products and Accelerate Growth - Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global alternative lending market is expected to grow by 17.0% on an annual basis to reach US$662.3 billion in 2023.



Medium to long term growth story of global alternative lending in remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.1% during 2023-2027. The global alternative lending market will increase from US$566.0 million in 2022 to reach US$971.6 million by 2027.

This report serves as a valuable resource for understanding the intricate relationships between payment instruments and lending models, offering a comprehensive breakdown of transaction dynamics.

It sheds light on the diverse nature of loans, ranging from personalized B2C offerings like payroll advances to strategic B2B solutions like lines of credit. Additionally, it delves into consumer attitudes and behaviors, providing insights into how factors such as age, income, and gender influence financial decision-making.

The report provides an extensive exploration of the alternative lending market's vast landscape, encompassing aspects like overall market size and forecasts. It also offers in-depth analyses of end-user segments, diverse financial models, and the intricacies of payment instruments.

The global alternative lending industry is experiencing robust growth in 2023, driven by elevated inflation levels and the prevailing interest rate environment. This trend is not limited to a specific region; it is evident in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East, where the demand for credit is on the rise among both consumers and businesses.

Looking ahead, mergers and acquisitions are expected to play a significant role in the global alternative lending sector as more players seek to enter the industry and expand their presence globally. Strategic collaborations among fintech firms are likely to lead to the introduction of new products in the market, thereby fostering competition and innovation. Overall, the alternative lending market is poised for accelerated growth over the next five years.

The competitive landscape is poised to grow significantly in the Latin American alternative lending market



With a large chunk of the population falling under the unbanked and underbanked category, the Latin American market presents wide headroom for growth in the alternative lending market over the next five years. To tap into the growing opportunity and offer convenient lending solutions to consumers, fintech firms are entering the market with their innovative products.

In March 2023, Pismo, the fintech firm based in Brazil, introduced a lending tool in response to the growing credit demand among consumers. The lending tool is aimed at simplifying the process by disbursing loans digitally and at a faster speed compared to traditional banks.

Revolut, one of the leading global giants in the fintech sector, is also planning to introduce its lending service in Brazil by the end of 2023. The firm is currently seeking to get a license to become a digital lender and serve millions of underbanked and unbanked consumers in Brazil.

The foray of these fintech firms into the growing alternative lending segment will further drive the competitive landscape, supporting the growth of the overall market from the short to medium-term perspective.



Africa-based alternative lending providers are raising funding rounds to launch new products and accelerate growth



In Africa, small and medium-sized enterprises find it difficult to access credit through traditional channels. As a result, alternative lending providers are in high demand among SMEs when it comes to access to credit. To serve the growing demand, firms are raising venture capital and private equity funding in Africa.

In February 2023, Lulalend, the South Africa-based digital lender, announced that the firm had raised US$35 million in a Series B funding round, which was led by Lightrock. Over the past three years, the firm had embedded its credit solution into partners such as Vodacom, e-commerce giant Takealot, and fintech firm Yoco to disburse credit to SMEs. Businesses operating in construction, retail, and hospitality are also seeking credit from Lulalend.

In September 2022, Numida, another digital lender that serves SMEs in Uganda, announced that the firm had raised U$12.3 million in a funding round as part of its pre-Series A round, which was led by Serena Ventures. The round was a mix of debt and equity. With the capital infusion, Numida plans to double its client base to 40,000 over the next 18 months. Furthermore, the firm is also planning to enter more markets in Africa.

Going forward, the publisher expects more such SME-focused alternative lenders to raise funding rounds in Africa to reduce the annual credit gap in the SME sector across the region over the next five years.



More and more fintech firms are foraying into the digital lending segment in the Asia Pacific region



Over the next five years, the Asia Pacific alternative lending market is poised to record accelerated growth, amid the growing demand for credit among consumers as well as businesses. With the high growth potential of the sector, many fintech firms are making their foray into the sector.

In India, Tiger Global-backed savings startups Jar revealed that the firm is foraying into the digital lending segment to tap into the credit-starved market. To provide credit services, the firm had entered into strategic alliances with the likes of Liquiloans and other non-banking financial institutions.

Jar's entry into the segment comes at a time when some of the leading fintech players have announced to enter the consumer lending market in India. PhonePe, for instance, is looking to apply for an NBFC license to enter the segment and diversify its revenue stream. Jupiter, the neo-banking platform, also secured an NBFC license from the central bank to offer lending products.

In H2 2023, the publisher expects more Indian fintech firms to seek licenses from the Reserve Bank of India and introduce innovative lending products, catering to the credit demand among consumers.

