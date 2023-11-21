eVTOL Aircraft Market projected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " eVTOL Aircraft Market ” , by Lift Technology (Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift Plus Cruise), Mode of Operation (Piloted, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), Range (0-200 Km, 200-500 Km ), Maximum Take-off Weight (MTOW) (<250 Kg, 250-500 Kg, 500-1500 Kg, >1500 Kg), Propulsion Type (Battery-Electric, Hybrid-Electric, Hydrogen-Electric), Application ({Commercial [Air Taxi, Delivery Drones], Military [Cargo Transport, Combat Mission], Emergency Medical Service [Air Ambulance, Medical Cargo Transport]}), and Region.

Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.2 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 3.1 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 14.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Lift Technology, Mode of Operation, Range, Maximum Take-off Weight, Propulsion Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Airbus SE Bell Textron, Inc. Sample of Companies Covered EHang Holdings Ltd. Elbit Systems Ltd. Embraer SA

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on eVTOL Aircraft Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Major vendors in the Global eVTOL Aircraft Market are:

Airbus SE

Bell Textron Inc.

EHang Holdings Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Embraer SA

Kitty Hawk

Joby Aviation

Beta Technologies

Lilium

Volocopter GmbH

Urban Aeronautics Ltd

The rise of traffic congestion is fueling the growth of the eVTOL Aircraft Market

As urban populations burgeon in developing nations such as China and India, there has been a notable surge in traffic congestion. To address this challenge and promote sustainability, urban transportation systems are increasingly investing in alternative solutions like urban air mobility and air taxi services, particularly in response to the escalating congestion on roadways. Key players in the aerospace industry, such as Airbus SE and Joby Aviation, are actively engaged in the development and testing of prototypes for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. It is projected that by 2024, air taxis will achieve commercial viability. The demand for products facilitating faster commutes is expected to witness a concurrent increase with the ongoing trend of urbanization.

Significant eVTOL development programs are underway at prominent aircraft manufacturers such as Bell Helicopter, Airbus SE, and Boeing Company. Concurrently, major aerospace suppliers, including Raytheon Technologies Inc. and GE Aviation, are channeling substantial investments into eVTOL-related technologies, such as electric motors and hybrid-electric powertrain components. Companies like Honeywell International and Rolls Royce PLC are actively involved in advancing these technologies through their investment initiatives.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Favorable regulatory environment

Increasing Need For Efficient And Sustainable Urban Transportation Solutions

Rising Investment from Different Sectors

Opportunities:

Growing demand for urban air mobility (UAM) solutions

Increasing demand for sustainable transportation

Expanding range of applications

Advancement of technologies for hazard identification and collision mitigation

In the dynamic landscape of the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft market, a notable trend is the continuous advancement of technologies focused on hazard identification and collision mitigation. As the industry strives for enhanced safety and reliability, significant efforts are being directed towards the development of sophisticated systems that can identify potential hazards and effectively mitigate collision risks. This includes the integration of cutting-edge sensors, artificial intelligence algorithms, and real-time data processing capabilities to enable eVTOL aircraft to navigate urban environments and airspace with heightened situational awareness. The emphasis on these technologies reflects a commitment to ensuring the safety of passengers and bystanders, addressing a crucial aspect for the widespread acceptance and successful integration of eVTOL aircraft into urban transportation systems. As the market matures, the evolution of these safety technologies is likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the regulatory framework and public perception surrounding the viability and adoption of eVTOL aircraft.

The market for EVTOL Aircraft Market is dominated by North America.

North America has asserted dominance in the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft market due to a confluence of factors. The region's leadership is underpinned by robust technological innovation, a mature aerospace industry, and a favorable regulatory environment that fosters the development and deployment of cutting-edge aviation technologies. Major players in the eVTOL sector, such as established aerospace companies and ambitious startups, are headquartered in North America, contributing to a concentration of expertise and resources. Moreover, the region has experienced heightened interest and investments in urban air mobility solutions, with a strong emphasis on addressing urban congestion and sustainable transportation. The proactive engagement of regulatory bodies and the presence of a robust ecosystem of research institutions further solidify North America's position as the primary hub for eVTOL innovation and market dominance.

Europe is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the eVTOL aircraft market throughout the forecast period, driven by several factors conducive to the region's expansion. Robust economic development in Europe has resulted in heightened air travel demand and a flourishing commercial aviation sector. The increasing focus on sustainable aviation practices, coupled with the emergence of urban air mobility and advanced air mobility solutions, is set to propel the demand for eVTOL aircraft. Key economies in the region, including France, the UK, and Germany, have demonstrated a commitment to bolstering their aerospace sectors through substantial investments. The presence of major aircraft manufacturers and suppliers further reinforces Europe's market dominance in the field of eVTOL aircraft.

Vectored Thrust Segment Is Anticipated To Hold The Largest Market Share During The Forecast Period

Based on the technology for lift, the global market for eVTOL aircraft includes multirotor, vectored thrust, & and lift plus cruise. The vectored thrust section is poised to maintain a significant revenue share and continue its growth trajectory throughout the forecast period. This technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing aircraft endurance and overall performance efficacy. The remarkable capabilities associated with vectored thrust, such as improved maneuverability, stability, and versatility during takeoff, landing, and hover, contribute to its dominance in the market, particularly within the urban air mobility sector. Notably, vectored thrust stands out as the leading lift technology for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, boasting the largest market share. On the other hand, multirotor technology emerges as a rapidly growing segment, driven by its application in aerial photography, surveillance, and the escalating demand for delivery services. The versatility and proven performance of vectored thrust technology instill confidence among manufacturers and operators, solidifying its prominent position in the evolving landscape of eVTOL technologies.

