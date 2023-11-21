ECARX Starts Mass Production of its Antora 1000 computing platform for the Lynk & Co 06 SUV

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX"), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that the Lynk & Co 06 EM-P SUV, featuring a digital cockpit experience powered by the ECARX Antora 1000 computing platform, has entered mass production.

This marks another significant milestone in the strategic partnership between ECARX and Lynk & Co, following the recent debut of the Lynk & Co 08 EM-P SUV, the first vehicle to launch with ECARX’s full-stack solution including the ECARX Antora 1000 Pro digital cockpit computing platform. The ECARX Antora 1000 elevates cockpit convenience and safety to new heights in the Lynk & Co 06 EM-P SUV, powering a 14.6-inch floating central control screen and a 10.2-inch TFT instrument cluster to support a diverse range of interactive functions and immersive experiences, from online navigation and voice command features to karaoke and e-sports.

The ECARX Antora 1000 features a technical specification that includes:

The SE1000 7nm high-performance automotive-grade system-on-a-chip, which provides 100k DMIPS (Dhrystone million instructions per second) of computing power and 900G FLOPS (Floating-point operations per second) of graphic rendering capability through a multi-core, heterogeneous computing engine and efficient hardware architecture without virtualization. This earned an AnTuTu benchmarking performance test score of over 500,000 – approximately 20% better than comparable processors of peers

A high-performance programmable NPU (Neural Processing Unit) and multiple acceleration engines capable of 8 TOPS (Trillions or Tera Operations per Second)

Configurable to 16GB of memory and 128GB of storage, ensuring strong performance

Automotive-grade functional safety and information security solutions and certifications

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with the capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 2,000 employees based in 11 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, Smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 5.6 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Contacts:

Media Contacts:

