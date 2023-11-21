OTC Markets Group Welcomes Lavras Gold Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Lavras Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LGC; OTCQX: LGCFF), a Canadian gold exploration company with projects and properties in southern Brazil, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Lavras Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Lavras Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under its previous symbol, “LGCFF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“Lavras Gold began trading on the OTCQB in February of 2023 and is pleased that growth in that short time has allowed us to upgrade to the OTCQX,” commented Mike Durose, President and CEO of Lavras Gold. “The US represents a significant investment market for Lavras Gold. Trading on the OTCQX allows Lavras to have access to large numbers of quality investors and for those same quality investors to have access to Lavras Gold on a familiar and easily accessible platform. We look forward to graduating to the QX platform and interacting with those whose preference is to trade here.”

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

