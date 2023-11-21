C-RAN Market to Surpass USD 15.64 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.1%

Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global C-RAN market size was valued at USD 3.07 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 15.64 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.1% over the forecast period, 2024-2030. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global C-RAN Market Forecast, 2024-2030."

Cloud radio accessed network, abbreviated as cloud RAN (C-RAN), refers to a network architecture in the wireless telecommunication space. The market expansion can be credited to the growing deployment of cloud RAN in telecommunication networks due to its cost efficiency, network optimization capabilities, and scalability.





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-radio-access-network-c-ran-market-103744





Key Industry Development:

August 2023- Nokia announced a multi-year strategic access network collaboration with Eastlink. This deal is aimed at modernizing Eastlink’s mobile network.

Key Takeaways

C-RAN market size in Europe was USD 1.27 billion in 2023

High-speed Connectivity Offered by 4G and 5G Networks to Boost the 4G and LTE Segment Growth

Complex Network Demands of Large Enterprises to Escalate Segment Growth

Advanced Ability of vRAN to Proliferate the Segment Growth

Increasing Demand for Reduced Latency to Foster Telecommunication Segment Growth





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global C-RAN market are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Zhongxing New Telecommunications Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Mavenir Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), Airspan Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Telefónica, S.A. (Spain)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024 to 2030 Forecast Period 2024 to 2030 CAGR 27.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 15.64 Billion Base Year 2023 C-RAN Market Size in 2023 USD 3.07 Billion Historical Data for 2023 to 2024 No. of Pages 170 Segments covered Network, Enterprise Type, Application, Enterprise Type, Industry and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cloud-radio-access-network-c-ran-market-103744





Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Demand for High-speed Data and Low Latency in 5G Network to Boost Market Growth

One of the major factors propelling the C-RAN market growth is rise in the demand for low latency and high-speed data in 5G networks. The main aim of developing 5G is to offer significant improvements in mobile broadband services. This development has been made possible due to the advent of cloud RAN, which enables the opening of wireless base station network capabilities through virtualized containers.

However, tightening regulations on applications coupled with a shortage of front haul capacity may hinder the C-RAN market growth.





Segmentation

By Network

2G/3G

4G and LTE

5G and 5G NR

By Enterprise Type

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Type

Centralized-RAN

Virtual RAN (vRAN)

By Industry

Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transport and Logistics

Mining and Energy

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

Europe To Dominate Due to Focus on Environmental Sustainability

Europe C-RAN market to account for the largest share in 2023. The regional growth can be attributed to the growing focus on environmental sustainability and the robust presence of top companies.

North America market is poised to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is committed to network security, which has increased the adoption of the solution.





Quick Buy – C-RAN Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103744





Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Focus on Partnerships to Increase Their Share

Prominent companies across several domains provide innovative cloud RAN solutions and get operational benefits. Other companies are also focusing on entering partnerships to maximize their revenue and boost their industry presence.





FAQs

How big is the C-RAN market?

The global C-RAN market size was USD 3.07 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 15.64 billion by 2030.

How fast is C-RAN market growing?

The C-RAN market will exhibit a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, 2024-2030.





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment