Law Enforcement Software Market Size to Surpass USD 4.00 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.2%

Pune,India, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Law Enforcement Software Market size was valued at USD 1.31 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.00 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. CivicEye to Partner with Seven Eight Technologies to Strengthen Industry Foothold. Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report, titled Law Enforcement Software Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

The market expansion is driven by an upsurge in criminal activities and a subsequent rise in product demand. The solutions help in improving policing practices.


Key Industry Development:

  • CivicEye, a provider of law enforcement software solutions, entered a partnership with FRONTLINE Public Safety Solution, with an aim to integrate Civic RMS with FRONTLINE diverse range of products for improving public safety.

Key Takeaways

  • Adoption of AR/VR for Law Enforcement Training
  • Increasing Demand for Smart Devices Across Enforcement Agencies to Propel the Market Growth
  • Adoption of Cloud-based Law Enforcement Software to Save Operational Cost to Boost Segment Growth
  • Adoption of Enforcement Software Propelled the Growth of Case Management Application Segment


Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:           

“Companies leading the Law Enforcement Software Market are Omnigo (U.S.), LexisNexis (U.S.), Adashi (U.S.), Magnet AXIOM (Canada), Column Case Management (U.S.), Axon (U.S.), Matrix Pointe Software (U.S.), CivicEye (U.S.), LEFTA Systems (U.S.), eForce (U.S.)”


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report CoverageDetails
Forecast Period2023 to 2030
Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR15.2%
2030 Value ProjectionUSD 4.00 billion
Base Year2023
Law Enforcement Software Market Size in 2022USD 1.31 billion in 2022
Historical Data for2019 to 2021
No. of Pages120
Segments coveredDeployment, Application, End User and Geography


Drivers and Restraints:

Soaring Smart Devices Demand across Enforcement Agencies to Boost the Industry Expansion

One of the key factors driving law enforcement software market growth is the surging demand for smart devices such as body-worn cameras and others by enforcement agencies for the monitoring and safety of police officers. The data degenerated through these devices can be potentially deployed for investigation.

However, the market expansion may be hampered by the enforcement of stringent regulations associated with data security. 


Segments:

By Deployment

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premise

By Application

  • Case Management
  • Incident Mapping
  • Dispatch Management
  • Evidence Management

By End User

  • Government
  • Commercial

By Region

  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Asia Pacific


Regional Insights:

North America Accounted for the Largest Share Driven by Rising Software Deployment

North America law enforcement software market share accounted for a key position in the market in 2022 and is anticipated to exhibit substantial expansion over the forecast period. The rise is driven by the soaring product deployment by government agencies for enhancing departmental operations.

The Asia Pacific market is slated to grow at the maximum CAGR over the estimated period. The surge can be credited to the increasing popularity of advanced products for the prevention of criminal activities.  


Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Forge Collaborations to Strengthen Industry Foothold

Major market players focus on striking partnerships and collaborative deals for increasing the reach of their products. Many companies are formulating and implementing new strategies for strengthening their industry footings. Some of the key initiatives include a rise in research activities, mergers, acquisitions, and the launch of new products.


