Solid-State Batteries Patent Quarterly Monitor: Breakdown by Supply Chain Position, Types of Electrolyte, and Inorganic Electrolyte Materials

This quarterly report provides a comprehensive and up-to-date Excel database, delivering critical information on patent activities in the field of energy storage technology.

This database includes details on new patent applications, newly granted patents, patents that have expired or been abandoned, as well as transfers of IP rights, including re-assignments and licensing agreements. It also tracks patent litigation and opposition cases, ensuring you stay informed about any legal developments in this dynamic industry.

To enhance your analysis, patents are categorized by their supply chain position (electrolyte, electrode, cell, pack, and system), types of electrolyte (polymer, inorganic, inorganic/polymer), and inorganic electrolyte materials. Additionally, the database includes hyperlinks to an online repository, allowing access to detailed legal status information and relevant documents.

In addition to this valuable data resource, the quarterly PDF report offers a concise summary of key facts and figures from the quarter. Through insightful graphs and commentary, it provides a deep dive into the evolving patent landscape, highlighting trends and shifts in innovation within the energy storage sector.

Furthermore, the report presents an in-depth analysis of the key IP players who are shaping the industry, while also spotlighting newcomers who are making significant strides in this competitive field. With this combined Excel database and PDF report, you'll have a comprehensive toolkit to navigate the intricate world of energy storage technology patents.

Every quarter a PDF report including:

Key fact & figures of the quarter

Graphs & comments covering the patent landscape evolutions

A close look at the key IP players and newcomers

Benefits of the patent monitoring service



Keep an eye on your competitors' IP activities and their future intentions

With the help of the patent monitoring service, you will be aware of your competitors' current patenting activities, their IP dynamics, patent transfers including acquisitions and licenses, patent litigation, technology development and R&D strategies. You will also be able to detect newcomers early in your business area.

Keep track of the latest technology developments and get ahead of technology trends

By keeping note of any recent patent filings, you can track the latest innovations in the field. You will get details on claimed inventions and you can follow technology developments. New technical solutions could inspire and improve your R&D activity.

Prevent registration of IP rights that may be harmful to your business

You will obtain information on patent applications filed even before exclusive rights have been granted and you can react in time to prevent registration of IP rights that may be harmful to your business.

React in time to infringements and mitigate legal risks

Monitoring newly-issued patents allows you to regularly assess your freedom-to-operate, ensuring your products or processes are not covered patents and thus they can be manufactured, sold or used safely withoutinfringing valid IPrightsowned byothers.

Take advantage of free technologies and decrease R&D project risks

By tracking both expired patents and abandoned patents, you will be able to identify inventions entering the public domain that you can use safely for your development.

Understand the current IP trends and IP strategy of competitors

On a quarterly basis, the report will provide the IP trends over the last three months, with a close look at key IP players, newcomers and key patented technologies. Main patent applicants and their inventions, blocking patents, promising patents and key newly expired or abandoned patents will be highlighted.

Access to an IP analyst

Take advantage of direct interaction with our analysts by phone and/or email and get specific input for specific patented technologies and company IP portfolios through on-demand Q&A sessions and discussion (100 hours per year).

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

KEY FACTS OF THE QUARTER

Overview

New patent applications Overview (countries of patent filings and main patent applicants) Main patent applicants vs. Technical segments Newcomers in solid-state battery patent landscape Main IP collaborations Production chain position vs. Electrolyte materials (number of patent families and main patent assignees)

New granted patents Main patent assignees Main patent assignees vs. Technical segments Production chain position vs. Electrolyte materials (number of patent families and main patent assignees)

Most notable dead patents (expired or abandoned patents)

New patent transfers

FOCUS ON MAIN IP PLAYERS OF THE QUARTER

For each patent assignee:

Overview of IP activity

Production chain position vs. Electrolyte materials

Notable patents selected by member of the analysis team

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/niomyc

