ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 20 November 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1119.9p



- including income, 1124.6p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1125.4p

- including income, 1130.1p

For further information, please contact: -

Juniper Partners Limited Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

Notes