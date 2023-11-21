Global Bronchoscopy Market Size To Worth USD 5.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 6.8%

New York, United States, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bronchoscopy Market Size is To Grow from USD 2.95 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.70 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period.





Bronchoscopy is a minimally invasive medical procedure that enables visualization of the airways for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. A flexible bronchoscope is inserted through the nose or mouth, reaching the trachea and bronchi. It helps identify respiratory issues such as tumors, infections, and inflammation, while also allowing for tissue sampling for further examination. This procedure aids in diagnosing lung diseases, determining lung cancer stages, and guiding treatment plans. As a safe and effective diagnostic tool, bronchoscopy significantly improves respiratory health outcomes and enhances patient care.

Global Bronchoscopy Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Endoscopy, Visualization & Documentation System, Accessories, and Others), By Usability (Reusable Equipment and Disposable Equipment), By Application (Bronchial Diagnosis and Bronchial Treatment ), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The endoscopy segment accounted for around 40.5% market share

On the basis of the product, the global bronchoscopy market is segmented into endoscopy, visualization & documentation system, accessories, and others. The endoscopy segment held the largest market share in the bronchoscopy market due to its wide range of applications and advantages. Endoscopy procedures offer minimally invasive access to various body organs and cavities, including the respiratory system, allowing for accurate diagnosis and treatment without the need for extensive surgeries. As a result, endoscopy has gained popularity among healthcare professionals and patients alike.

The disposable equipment segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of around 7.1% during the forecast period

Based on usability, the global bronchoscopy market is segmented into reusable equipment and disposable equipment. The disposable equipment segment is anticipated to experience higher growth during the forecast period in the bronchoscopy market due to the increasing emphasis on infection control and patient safety has led to a preference for single-use, disposable bronchoscopy tools over reusable ones. Disposable equipment minimizes the risk of cross-contamination and infection transmission, making them a preferred choice in healthcare settings.

The bronchial diagnosis segment had the largest market over the current year

Based on the application, the global bronchoscopy market is segmented into bronchial diagnosis and bronchial treatment. The bronchial diagnosis segment held the largest market share in the bronchoscopy market due to its crucial role in diagnosing various respiratory conditions. It allows direct visualization of the bronchial passages, facilitating the identification of abnormalities like tumors, infections, and inflammation. This precise diagnosis aids in determining the appropriate treatment plan, guiding therapeutic interventions and improving patient outcomes.

The hospitals segment held the largest market over the forecast period

Based on the end-user, the global bronchoscopy market is segmented into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in the bronchoscopy market due to several key factors. Hospitals are the primary healthcare facilities where a significant number of bronchoscopy procedures are performed. They have well-established infrastructure, skilled medical professionals, and access to advanced bronchoscopy equipment, making them the preferred choice for diagnosing and treating respiratory conditions.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 7.2% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth in the bronchoscopy market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to including a rapidly expanding population, increasing urbanization, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. Moreover, the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and the growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment are driving the demand for advanced medical technologies like bronchoscopy in Asia-Pacific.

North America dominates the bronchoscopy market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, coupled with significant investments in medical research and technology, which has led to the development and adoption of state-of-the-art bronchoscopy equipment and techniques.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. The major players in the global bronchoscopy market include Medtronic, Richard wolf GmbH, Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, Broncus Medical Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH, Lymol Medical, Novatech SA, Olympus Corporation, Pentax Medical, Teleflex Inc. and others.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Premier, Inc. granted Olympus a group buying agreement in the Single-Use Visualisation Devices category for their single-use bronchoscope range. The Olympus single-use bronchoscope portfolio consists of five premium H-SteriScope single-use bronchoscopes that are used in conjunction with Olympus' leading re-usable bronchoscope range.

In July 2022, Ambu Inc. announced that the Ambu aScopeTM 5 Broncho, a series of single-use, sterile bronchoscopes, has been granted 510(k) regulatory approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global bronchoscopy market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Bronchoscopy Market, By Product

Endoscopy

Visualization & Documentation System

Accessories

Others

Bronchoscopy Market, By Usability

Reusable Equipment

Disposable Equipment

Bronchoscopy Market, By Application

Bronchial Diagnosis

Bronchial Treatment

Bronchoscopy Market, By End-User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Bronchoscopy Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



