Cell Culture Consumables Market revenue to reach USD 400 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell culture consumables market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over ~23% from 2024 to 2036. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 400 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of ~USD 12 billion in the year 2023. The growing investment in the cell and gene therapy research is expected to drive the market growth. Global private equity and venture capital investment has grown, with a compound annual growth rate of 18% for life sciences from 2010 to 2021.

Over the same period, the standard growth rate for gene therapy was around 60%. Cell treatment has expanded by nearly 63%. This indicates an increase in investment from USD 360 million in 2020 to over USD 70 billion in 2021. Cell and gene therapies are one of the most active areas of medical research and development. Because of its potential to target neglected diseases and the recent success of innovative medicines, the cell and gene therapy area is seeing enormous growth and garnering major investment.

Rising Cases of Chronic Diseases is to Boost the Growth of the Cell Culture Consumables Market

The adoption of cell culture media is driven by the need for an effective treatment for chronic diseases. Cell culture technology's powerful and effective impact makes it a perfect medium for producing antibodies, making it an important part of the healthcare business. Moreover, stem cells can give possible treatments for all types of cancer in a variety of ways. Researchers can also biologically design stem cells to generate a protein that binds to a desired target in a cancer cell, enhancing therapeutic efficacy by delivering medications precisely to the tumor. Therefore, the growing cases of cancer are expected to drive the market growth. The IARC revised Globocan 2020 on December 14th, with fresh projections on the across-the-globe cancer burden, indicating that it has climbed to about 20 million cases and 10 million cancer deaths in 2020.

Cell Culture Consumables Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Development of Medicines and Vaccines Based on Cell Culture is to Boost the Market Growth in the North America Region

Flucelvax Quadrivalent is the unique influenza vaccine in use in the United States that is generated in mammalian cell culture. During the 2019-2020 flu season, all four flu CVVs used in the Flucelvax Quadrivalent have been cell-based, resulting in an egg-free vaccine. A clinical trial of the earlier trivalent Flucelvax formulation indicated efficacy and safety in people aged 18 to 49. Additionally, Flucelvax Quadrivalent was later researched on younger children, and as of October 2021, it is licensed for people aged 6 months and up in the United States. In addition to this, in the United States, cell culture technology has also been utilized to develop vaccinations for rotavirus, polio, smallpox, hepatitis, rubella, and chickenpox. When compared to traditional, egg-based flu vaccinations, the use of cell-based candidate vaccine viruses (CVVs) in vaccine manufacture has the potential to provide superior protection.

Rising Development of Stem Cells to Elevate Market Growth in Asia-Pacific

Singapore's multibillion-dollar Biopolis, which received USD 550 million in its beginnings from the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR), aims to position Singapore as a pioneer in biomedical research and regenerative medicine. Private enterprises like Regenosis have grown and matured as a result of the investment. Furthermore, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati developed a method in August 2023 that transforms conventional human skin cells into iPSCs (Induced pluripotent stem cells), which can be trained into various adult cell types, presenting substantial promise for the treatment of chronic illnesses.

Cell Culture Consumables, Segmentation by Application

Biopharmaceutical Production

Cancer Research

On the basis of application, the cancer research segment in cell culture consumables market is expected to garner the significant market revenue over the projected time frame. The growth of the segment is majorly attributed to the rising investment in cancer treatment. The pharmaceutical sector is pursuing the discovery of cancer treatments with unparalleled zeal. Three significant trends have represented this pursuit during the last several years. These involve the expansion of the cancer-drug candidate pipeline in the industry, the development of the clinical-trial landscape, and the explosion of available commercial and real-world data. The pipeline of cancer drugs and accompanying investment has grown significantly. According to estimates, over fifty million dollars is presently invested in cancer R&D each year.

Cell Culture Consumables, Segmentation by End User

Agriculture

Biotechnology

Industrial

On the basis of end user, the biotechnology segment in cell culture consumables market is expected to gain the highest market revenue over the forecasted period. Higher influx of capital in the biotech sector. The biotechnology sector has witnessed a surge in venture capital (VC) funding during the last three years. VC firms financed around 2,200 biotech start-ups worldwide in 2016; by 2021, that figure had risen to 3,100. It is also discovered that biotech companies will fund more than USD 34 billion globally in 2021, more than double the USD 16 billion raised in 2020. The euphoria of these seasoned early-stage investors demonstrates that they perceive the possibility of big advances in treatment discovery, targeting, and delivery. Start-ups with cutting-edge platform technologies—which serve as a foundation or infrastructure for the development of various therapies—have profited the most.

A few of the well-known market leaders in cell culture consumables market that are profiled by Research Nester are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Amerigo Scientific Inc., Lonza Group AG, Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, Corning Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Promocell GmbH.

Recent Developments in the Cell Culture Consumables Market

July 2021, Sartorius, a life science business, purchased cell culture expert Xell AG of Bielefeld, Germany, through its subgroup Sartorius Stedim Biotech. Xell AG creates, manufactures, and sells medium and feed additives for cell cultures, primarily for the production of viral vectors used in gene therapies and vaccinations.

August 2021, Amerigo Scientific, a distribution firm dedicated to supplying important products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities, recently widened its cell culture portfolio with the introduction of 3D Cell Culture for applications in science. This innovative 3D cell culture technology has applications in drug development, medicine, nanomaterial evaluation, and fundamental life science research.

